If our leaders are not themselves led by the Word of God, they will lead us straight to hell.
Who is the Word of God? Jesus Christ Himself.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men” (John 1:1-4).
When we submit ourselves to the rule of the Scriptures, we are submitting ourselves to the rule of Jesus Christ.
“For this reason we also thank God without ceasing, because when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you welcomed it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which also effectively works in you who believe” (1 Thessalonians 2:13).
How could someone esteem themselves more highly than Jesus if they are not seeking Him out by reading the Word or hearing the Word spoken in church on Sunday?
The famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon makes this point in a sermon about leadership. What Spurgeon preached:
If we have the Lord Jesus Christ as our leader we certainly cannot go beyond our leader, but we shall be privileged to grow more and more like He and we shall be perfected, according to our text, as our leader is.
We see ordinarily, as we have said that the disciple grows like his Master, but with such a Master the process becomes surer. With such a Master, of whom these lips cannot speak well enough, a Master the laces of whose shoes I am not worthy to unloose, it may well come to pass that we are melted down with love and poured out into the mold of obedience.
He is the Creator—can He not create in us His image? From such a one as He is, we confidently expect it.
For, observe, the teaching, itself is such that it must have power over hearts that yield to it. His doctrine is almighty love—all His teaching is divine and yet so broken down to human capacity that it exactly suits the man who has taken the yoke of Christ upon him and determined to learn of Him. Other masters teach us crooked and doubtful lessons.
And when learned, too often the best wisdom is to unlearn them. But with our Lord, the teaching is most sure, most heavenly, most potent—and we feel within ourselves that it is so true, so noble, so grand—that it comes to us with authority and not as the word of man.
If I knew only what Jesus teaches, I would conclude that a teacher who gives forth such doctrines and such precepts must influence His disciples. But it is not in His teaching alone that His influence lies.
The most potent charm is Himself. When He spoke here below they said, “Never man spoke like this Man,” and the reason was because, “never man lived like this Man.” His Word was with power, but then He Himself was the Word.
If you view the precepts of Christ as embodied in His life, they glow with beauty and flash with power.
You can bear from such a Teacher what you could not have endured from anybody else, for His character gives Him a right to speak. Many of His precepts would have seemed perfectly preposterous had they first fallen from the lips of fallible men, for their hearers would have cried out, “Physician, heal yourself.”
Coming from Him, they come naturally as good fruit from a good tree—they are the necessary fruit of such a nature and such a life. Who can help being persuaded when the arguments live before our eyes?
We are overpowered by the grandeur of the Redeemer’s goodness, by the splendor of His love, the infinity of His self-sacrifice. Jesus commands our faith by the revelation ever such a death? Was ever such an altogether lovely person as His? Was ever such perfection as His?
In life, He was so outspoken and yet so gentle, so courageous and yet so kind, so unflinching and yet so tender, wearing His heart upon His sleeve in the transparency of truth, but prudent and guarding Himself with infallible wisdom.
He was a match for all, however they might assail Him, and yet apparently never on His guard at all, but as a child among them, the holy child Jesus. Oh, if you sit at Jesus’ feet you will not only learn of Him and His teaching will have power over you, but you will learn Him, for He Himself is His own best lesson.
Never did eyes look up into those dear eyes of Jesus, which are “as the eyes of doves by the rivers of water, washed with milk and fitly set,” but they were themselves cleansed and purified till they became “like the fish pools in Heshbon, by the gate of Beth-rabbim.”
Who could bear the Lord Jesus on his heart, like a cluster of myrrh, and not be perfumed by His presence? Who could be with Him and not be like He is?
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
