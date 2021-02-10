Men of learning and men of science and men of wealth and men of influence were the ones whose voices cried loudest for the murder of Jesus Christ.
In a sermon in the late 19th century, the famous British minister Charles Spurgeon preached from Psalm 118:22-23: “The stone which the builders refused is become the headstone of the corner. This is the Lord’s doing; it is marvelous in our eyes.”
The stone, of course, is Jesus, and the builders were nothing less than the leaders of Israel, especially those priests and scribes tasked by God to guard His house and minister to the Gentile nations.
Instead of relieving the oppression around them and breaking bread with Gentiles, the Jewish leaders sought to preserve their political influence and special identity by restricting Gentiles’ access to God’s house and imposing harsh regulations on their own people.
Yes, the mobs in Jerusalem also rejected Jesus, but only because of their leaders: the Sadducees, those skeptical men of science, and the Pharisees, those ritualistic professors. Instead of reconciling Jew and Gentile in covenant with God, these leaders incited violence.
What should we do? Be calm.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
When I consider how hostile human nature is to the gospel, the very existence of a true Church in the world is to me, a miracle.
Why, at this very day, we have all the wisdom and power and eloquence and skill of the superstition of the world arrayed against the simple gospel of Jesus Christ.
Though they are agreed in nothing else, they all unite against Christ.
The builders who claim to be scientific scholars and persons of advanced thought and thorough culture, these also, have their fling against the gospel. For anything I can see of their pretended depth of learning, I would recommend them to attend to their science and obtain a little more culture before they set up for teachers or they may expose their own shallowness. These boastfully wise men, these self-styled thinking men, are all against the gospel of Jesus.
When I see the power which at the present time is enlisted on the side of doubt and skepticism, I, for my part, am astonished that anybody believes the gospel at all, and I feel that it is the Lord’s doing and marvelous in my eyes.
True faith is supernatural. It stands not in the wisdom of man, but in divine power.
Wherever Christ is exalted, as, blessed be His name, He is in many churches, it is not because of any wit or skill or power on the part of the minister, but because the Holy Spirit is at work among the people bringing them to Christ.
Do not, then, dear brethren, despond on behalf of Christ’s cause.
The real progress of Christianity must be supernatural. Our reliance must be therefore, not upon evidences which we can bring to prove the truth of the gospel, nor upon eloquence by which we may advance its claims, but upon the Eternal Spirit of God, for it is He, and He alone, who can lift the rejected stone and make it to become the headstone of the corner.
Did I hear a whisper that ministers are nowadays very broad and have given up the old gospel? I know it and I am not surprised. The builders are the first to reject the chosen stone.
Let them alone. The ditch is gaping for these blind guides. Our Lord can do without them. He owes His victories to Himself and to Himself alone.
German rationalism which has ripened into Socialism may yet pollute the mass of mankind and lead them to overturn the foundations of society. Then “advanced principles” will hold carnival and free thought will riot with the vice and blood which were years ago the insignia of “the age of reason.”
I say not that it will be so, but I should not wonder if it came to pass, for deadly principles are abroad and certain ministers are spreading them.
And therefore, let the faith of His people rest in peace, for if they will have patience, they shall see greater things than they have yet beheld.
Our text says that it is not only the Lord’s doing and marvelous, but it is marvelous, “in our eyes,” which it could not be if we did not see it.
Never dream of defeat. Be calm amid all the din of controversy, for the hand which holds the gospel must win the victory.
This is the Lord’s doing and we shall see it.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Headstone of the Corner,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on June 23, 1878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.