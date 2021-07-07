As American evangelicals, we have done great damage to our culture by ignoring the plain sense of the Bible.
Surely, we say, Babylon the Great of Revelation cannot be the city of Jerusalem, in spite of the fact that Revelation 11 tells us the “great city” is the same place where the Lord was crucified.
When Jesus says, “Truly, I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place,” (Matthew 24:34), we would like to think “this generation” refers to anything but the people whose ears tingled when the Messiah spoke those words.
Our selective hearing is not that surprising because we also refuse to identify sin as sin. Murdered children are simply discarded fetuses. Homosexuality is a right and no longer a wrong.
We must listen to God when He speaks to us, through His Word.
Opening our ears will save us from destruction: “I have treasured Your word in my heart, so that I may not sin against You,” (Psalm 119:11).
Opening our ears will guard our tongues: Most often, as good old American evangelicals, we are tempted to hear news about civil unrest in the U.S. of A. and point to some biblical prophecy and say, “Truly, the world is coming to an end.”
But is the U.S.A. the extent of God’s kingdom? Is the U.S.A. alone the “world”? Could this country even be considered the peak of God’s kingdom on earth?
No and no and no.
Where is God’s kingdom? It is the heavens and the earth, all places where Jesus the Anointed One has been given authority. And no matter what happens in this country here or that country over there, eventually the “earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of Yahweh, as the waters cover the sea” (Habakkuk 2:14).
There is no exception and there will be no place where God’s glory is insufficient to thrive.
Is it God’s will that there should be civil unrest and tyrannical rule and great wickedness and the murder of unborn babes in our land? Remember: What we mean for evil, He means for good.
And the evil in our country should not surprise us when we have completely failed to listen to Jesus, the Word of God, and worship Him. The scepter of wickedness rules in a land where the righteous put their hands to injustice (Psalm 125).
If we, like Jerusalem, that outwardly saintly city, are also the slaughterhouse of the godly and the innocent, should we not expect to kindle God’s wrath?
It was this topic which Charles Spurgeon, that famous 19th century preacher, took up in the early twentieth century, while considering the hearts of the citizens in the United Kingdom.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
Never was a city more richly endowed or more highly privileged than was Jerusalem of old. As we have already said, it was the city of the great king.
All that was comely, sacred, and holy seemed to have an exclusive abode within her precincts.
Yet for all that these people were not a whit the better. They had a baneful monopoly that they shamefully coveted—a monopoly of killing the prophets, and of stoning those whom God sent unto them.
How plainly this shows the possibility of retaining sin, unsubdued and unchecked, notwithstanding all the righteousness that is taught in precepts, and all the grace that is exhibited in ordinances.
Are there not regular attendants here who, though they mingle with the church, join in the hymns of praise, and listen to the words of exhortation, are as corrupt in their character and their conversation as if they went nowhere?
Sit there not in these pews those who are as covetous, as bad tempered, and in some cases, as licentious as if they never entered a place of worship at all?
For them our most earnest rebukes, invitations, warnings, are ineffective as the roaring of the wild waves of the sea, or the ringing of bells in a church tower, they produce no sort of moral or spiritual result.
I speak solemnly of individuals, not censoriously of systems, when I affirm, without particularizing any denomination, because the same is true amongst ourselves, that I know there are thousands who go to church and believe because they have conformed more or less to religious customs, and observed the sacraments, all is well with them, whereas neither doctrine nor discipline of Christians exert the slightest influence upon their hearts or their lives.
Their temper is as fiery or as morose, their greed for the world just as inordinate, their vanity and fondness of display quite as unseemly, and the petty vices of a degraded mind as freely indulged, as if they ranked themselves among the profane.
They have all the outward signs of religion, but they have not a particle of vital godliness.
I remember a time when people wore rings round their fingers to cure their bones of rheumatism. It may have done them some good, though I doubt it.
What does it matter whether you go to church or not, whether you use a prayer book or a hymnal or not, or whether you bend your knee morning and evening or not, if these things have no effect upon you, if you walk after the flesh, and not after the Spirit?
We always talk about this as a Christian country. We are wrong.
It is not a Christian, it is a heathen country. There are some Christians in it, thank God, but the country is not a Christian country.
The Metropolis is not Christian. London herself is a heathen city. Vice and violence, lewdness and licentiousness, are as ripe in her as they are in Paris or Vienna, Calcutta or Bombay.
You need not go far afield, take the nearest court, or the blind alley that leads out of the main street, or go into some of the great houses at the West End, and you will see in them such awful abominations as might convince you that their frequenters say, in their heart, there is no God, or if they worshipped a deity, it was Buddha or Vishnu.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Jerusalem the guilty,” delivered July 13, 1916 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.