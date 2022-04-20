In Revelation 21:4, we read, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
What a great assurance to know what we can expect in the new heaven and new earth once we are at home with Jesus Christ and have put on the spiritual body at the last day.
And yet, our flesh fears death.
Why might that be? In his first epistle, the Apostle John suggests at least one aspect of our fear: “And now, little children, abide in Him, that when He appears, we may have confidence and not be ashamed before Him at His coming.”
As we abide in the Lord Jesus Christ and keep His commandments, we can have the full confidence of the “no more death” and have no reason to shrink before Him at His coming.
What Martin Luther, that Protestant Reformer in the 16th century, preached:
Our stupid flesh is terrified by the mask of death, and imagines that it is still suffering the old death; for it does not understand the spiritual dying unto sin. It judges only by outward appearance.
It sees that man perishes, decays under the ground and is consumed. Having only this abominable and hideous mask before its eyes, it is afraid of death. But its fear is only because of its lack of understanding. If it knew, it would by no means be afraid or shudder at death.
Our reason is like a little child who has become frightened by a bugbear or a mask, and cannot be lulled to sleep; or like a poor man, bereft of his senses, who imagines when brought to his couch that he is being put into the water and drowned. What we do not understand we cannot intelligently deal with.
If, for instance, a man has a penny and imagines it to be a five-dollar gold piece, he is just as proud of it as if it were a real gold piece; if he loses it he is as grieved as if he had lost that more valuable coin.
But it does not follow that he has suffered such loss; he has simply deluded himself with a false idea.
Thus it is not the reality of death and burial that terrifies; the terror lies in the flesh and blood, which cannot understand that death and the grave mean nothing more than that God lays us—like a little child is laid in a cradle or an easy bed—where we shall sweetly sleep till the judgment day.
Flesh and blood shudders in fear at that which gives no reason for it, and finds comfort and joy in that which really gives no comfort or joy.
Thus Christians must be harassed by their ignorant and insane flesh, because it will not understand its own good or harm. They must verily fight against it as long as they live, at the cost of much pain and weariness.
There is none so perfect that he does not flee from and shudder at death and the grave. Paul complains and confesses of himself, and in his own person of all Christians: “For that which I do I know not: for not what I would, that do I practice” (Rom. 7:15).
In other words: By the spirit, I am well aware that when this body comes to die God simply lays me to rest in sweetest slumber, and I would gladly have my flesh to understand this; but I cannot bring it to it.
The spirit indeed is willing and desires bodily death as a gentle sleep.
It does not consider it to be death; it knows no such thing as death. It knows that it is freed from sin and that where there is no sin there is no death—life only.
But the flesh halts and hesitates, and is in constant dread lest I die and perish in the abyss. It will not allow itself to be tamed and brought into that obedience and into that consoling view of death which the spirit exercises.
Even Saint Paul cries out in anxiety of spirit: “Wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me out of the body of this death?” (Romans 7:24).
Now we see what is meant by the statement, “The flesh lusteth against the Spirit.” The flesh must be dragged along and compelled by the spirit to obediently follow, in spite of its resistance and trembling.
It must be forced into submission until it is finally overcome, just as the mother deals with the child that is fretful and restless until she constrains it to sleep.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
