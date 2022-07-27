At the time of the Tower of Babel, the whole world was of “one lip and one kind of words” (Genesis 11:1).
Many translations and interpretations of the verse would have us think that “one lip” means “one language,” but a look at other instances of the word, “lip,” in the Hebrew Scriptures would show that “lip” refers to one’s religious belief.
And that is why Yahweh scattered the peoples at Babel: the whole world had banded together in idolatry, in a false religion opposed to God.
When Yahweh scattered the people and confused their “lips,” He not only altered and varied their “kind of words,” their language and culture, He was principally confusing their religious beliefs.
And it is precisely because the nations of the world have opposing idolatries that they remain weak and in conflict with one another—all the time.
As believers in the one true God, we know there is hardly any difference between Allah and Buddha and Baal: they are each false gods, the results of man’s idolization of himself, of man’s desires to dominate other men and abuse women and so on.
But, if you were to compare Allah with Buddha in conversation with the worshiper of either one, they would surely take great offense. (The only time an idolater does not take offense is when you blaspheme and say that Yahweh God is one and the same with Allah or Buddha or Baal &c.)
That is to say, idolaters will seek to destroy anyone who does not bend the knee to their idol, and because they are entrenched in this never-ending cycle of violence, their culture and countries will never again accomplish anything like the Tower of Babel—ever again.
Religious belief is really that important.
Nations fight wars against other nations because of idolatry, and this cycle keeps any one particular nation from rising in power above the kingdom of God.
And for that reason, as argued by the 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther, it is only through the unity of the church—the body of Jesus Christ—as “one lip,” as the only true religious belief, that towers will ever be built or wars between men will cease.
What Luther preached:
Paul reminds the Corinthians of their manner of life before they became Christians, for he would have them pause to think that their gifts, past and present, are not of their own procuring, nor are any gifts bestowed upon them because of merit on their part.
It is his intent to restrain them from pride in their gifts and from disputations concerning them; to keep them from divisions and from pretending to teach and introduce into the Church something new and better.
But at the same time he deals a blow to those who take offense at inharmony among Christians.
“Recall, all of you,” Paul would say, “your manner of life before you came to Christ. What were you? Mere darkened heathen, having no knowledge of God but suffering yourselves blindly to be led by anyone who should say aught to you of God. All your devotion was but a discordant worship. Each one—even the child in the cradle, the infant at the mother’s breast—must find his own idol wherever he might turn.”
St. Augustine tells us that the city of Rome alone had more than four hundred gods, and that it erected a church for all the gods in the world, which building still stands—the Pantheon.
“These superstitions,” Paul’s words imply, “you followed as you were led; you flocked after them, praying and sacrificing, hanging your hearts upon dumb idols which could not teach and advise you, could not comfort, relieve or help you.
“In return for your devotion you obtained only the privilege of being a blind, wretched, divided, miserable people, unable to fortify yourselves against any error, and allowing yourselves to be distracted by the advocate of any doctrine. You were like a flock of helpless sheep scattered by wolves.
“But now you have been turned from that manifold idolatry to the one true worship and have been enlightened by God’s Word. More than that, in Christ have been bestowed upon you great and glorious gifts—discerning of the Scriptures, diversities of tongues, power to work miracles—things impossible to the world.
“It is unmistakably evident that you embrace the true God, who does not, like dumb idols, leave you to wander in the error of your own speculations, uncounseled by the Word; a living God, who speaks to you that you may know what to expect from him, and works among you publicly and visibly.
“Therefore, it is not for you to make divisions among yourselves after the manner of the heathen as you see in the great Babel confusion and divisions of the world, where no one agrees with another, where one runs to this his idol and another to that, each claiming superiority for his own.
“Knowing that you all embrace the one true God and his Word, you are to hold together in one faith and one mind, not disagreeing among yourselves as if you had a variety of gods, of faiths, of baptisms, spirits and salvations.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. Parker also is a pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from “Perfect Harmony Not to Be Expected,” from Martin Luther’s Epistle Sermons (Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost) translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
