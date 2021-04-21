If Jesus Christ pledged to protect His bride, the Church, should we not also expect Him to guard those members that make up the Church?
That’s the question raised by the late 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon in a sermon about the various trials and tribulations and temptations facing God’s people.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
What is true of the mass is true of the unit. Every member of the church enjoys all secured for the church as a whole. God has fortressed His people so that every believer is infallibly secure.
The Christian is fortified and secured from all harm. And yet, O Child of God, there are many who will seek to destroy you—and your fears will often tell you that you are in the jaws of the enemy.
Providence will often seem against you, your eyes shall be seldom dry. It may be funeral shall follow funeral; loss shall follow loss; a burning house shall be succeeded by a blasted crop. The Christian in this world is not secured against the perils which happen to manhood.
Oh, Child of God, it may seem that all things are against you. Perhaps all God’s waves and billows will go over you. You may learn first hand what hunger and nakedness and thirst mean.
You may be found in this world houseless, friendless, fatherless, motherless—but remember that neither famine, nor hunger, nor poverty, nor sickness, nor weakness, nor contempt—can separate you from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus your Lord.
You may sink ever so low, but you can never sink lower than the arm of God can reach. Your poor ship may be drifted before the gale, but it shall never go so fast but God can keep her off the rocks.
Be of good cheer, the trials of this mortal life shall work out for you “a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.”
Again—you may be tempted by the world. Traps may be set for you on every hand. You may be tempted by your flesh. Your corruptions may have great power over you and often stagger your faith and make you tremble lest you should be utterly overthrown.
And the devil may set upon you with fiery darts—he may pierce you with foul insinuations. He may almost make you blaspheme and with terrible suggestions he may drive you well-near to despair.
And you, too, may be overcome by sin. You may fall—God grant you may not. But though you are kept eminently consistent and extremely virtuous, you will sin and sometimes that sin will get such a head against you that you can scarcely stem the torrent.
Conscience will whisper, “How could you be a child of God and yet sin thus?” And Satan will howl in your ears, “He that sins knows not God.”
And so you will be ready to be destroyed by your sin. But then, in the hour of your dark distress, read this verse—“As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about His people, from henceforth even forever.”
Be confident in this, that even sin, itself, shall not be able to cut the golden link which joins you to your Savior.
God is with His children and always will be. Besides has He not said, “I give unto My sheep eternal life and they shall never perish, neither shall any pluck them out of My hands”?
Tell me, Beloved, how can God be God and yet His people be plucked out of His hands? Surely He were not God to us if He were unfaithful to a promise so often repeated and so solemnly confirmed.
Besides, mark you this—if one saint should fall away and perish, God would not only break His word but His oath, for He has sworn by Himself because He could swear by no greater—“that by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us.”
No, an oath-breaking God, a promise-despising Jehovah is an impossibility—and therefore a perished child of God is alike impossible.
And we need not fear, beloved, that we shall ever perish if we love the Savior, for the last reason is all potent. Will Christ lose that which He has bought with His own blood? Yes, there are men with judgments so perverted that they believe Christ died for those who are damned and bought with His own blood men that perish. Well, if they choose to believe that, I do not envy them the elasticity of their intellects.
But this I conceive to be but an axiom that what Christ has paid for so dearly with His own heart’s blood He will have. If He loved us well enough to bear the excruciating agonies of the cross, I know He loves “well enough to keep us to the end.”
“If when we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son, much more being reconciled we shall be saved by His life.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Security of the Church,” delivered Nov. 1, 1857 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
