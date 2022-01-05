On Thursday (today), we celebrate the Feast of Epiphany—a word meaning “manifestation”—referring to the manifestation of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, specifically to the three kings who come from across the world to honor Him.
The manifestation of Jesus Christ to the world had been prophesied in the Law and the Prophets, and yet Herod and the Jews in his kingdom were troubled. Instead of Herod and the Jews bringing treasures to honor the new King of Kings, it was Gentile rulers—from afar!—who did so.
The purpose of this apparent reversal was taken up by Martin Luther, the chief figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, in a sermon observing the Feast of Epiphany.
What Luther preached to his congregation:
“And when Herod the king heard it, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him” (Matthew 2:3).
Why are they troubled? Were not the Jews waiting for Christ who was promised them by God, as we have seen from Genesis 49:10? Were not Simeon and Anna and many more pious people at Jerusalem at that time looking for Christ’s coming and rejoicing in it?
That Herod was troubled, there was good reason. He feared the loss of his kingdom because he well knew that he was a foreigner and merited the ill will of the Jews.
He also knew that the Jews looked for the Christ who should deliver them as Moses had done.
Troubled by his conscience, he feared an insurrection against him and that he be driven from his kingdom.
On the other hand the Jews feared Herod and the Romans, believing that to have a new king would mean much bloodshed for them.
They had before this, to their own great misfortune, revolted against the Romans and Herod, hence they were minded like the people of Israel in Egypt, who, when Moses was to lead them out and they were oppressed more than before, murmured against Moses.
This was a sign of their weak faith, just as this fear of the Jews at Jerusalem indicates unbelief, and more trust in human than divine power.
However, the true believers were not frightened, but rather rejoiced.
And when the Evangelist says that all Jerusalem was troubled together with Herod, he does not mean all the inhabitants and citizens of the city, but speaks after the manner of the Scriptures, viz., that when it mentions a city only and not its inhabitants also, it means not all who dwell in it but the majority of them.
Thus it is often said in the book of Joshua that he destroyed this and that city, killing all the inhabitants and whatever lived in it, but meaning only the largest part and number of them. “And gathering together all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he inquired of them where the Christ should be born. And they said unto him, In Bethlehem of Judea, for thus it is written through the prophet, and thou Bethlehem, land of Judah, art in no wise least among the princes of Judah: for out of thee shall come forth a governor, who shall be shepherd of my people Israel.”
We have also heard, in Luke 2:12, that the angel also gave the shepherds a sign, but not to Mary nor to Joseph nor to any other men, no matter how pious they were, but gave to them only the swaddling clothes and the manger in which he was wrapped and laid; that is, the writings of the prophets and the law; in these he is wrapped, they contain him, they speak only of him and bear witness of him; they are his sure sign, as he says himself. “Ye search the Scriptures because ye think that in them ye have eternal life; and these are they which bear witness of me” (John 5:89).
And Paul says: “A righteousness of God hath been manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets” (Romans 3:21).
Furthermore, we have also heard that Simeon and Anna represent the Scriptures, which manifest Christ and bear him in their arms.
And according to Luke 16:29-81, Abraham would not grant the request of Dives in hell that Lazarus be sent to his brothers, but points to the Scriptures, saying: “They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them. If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded if one rise from the dead.”
St. Paul has earnestly urged us to abide in the Word of God alone. For all human doctrines are dangerous and cause us to depart from the faith, just as Solomon was led astray by strange women, and as Paul says, Titus 1:14, “That fables and commandments of men turn away from the truth.”
If any one were to use human doctrines as he eats and drinks and wears clothing, they might be harmless. No one eats or drinks or clothes himself for the purpose of becoming holy and being saved thereby.
Such an opinion or conviction would be base folly for anyone.
His intention and desire to become holy rests upon this, that he strives firmly to believe in Christ and thus become holy and be saved. Such intention is correct and the desire good.
Hence let him who fasts, labors, wears the garments of monks or priests, or keeps the rules of his order, consider this just as he considers eating and drinking, not as making him holy by doing it, or as making him unholy by omitting it.
Let him know that he can become holy only through faith. For this reason we must hold fast to the plain teaching of Scripture which presents Christ only, and that by faith in him we become true Christians and then freely do all kinds of good works to the good of our neighbor, as has often been said.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s sermon on Epiphany, reprinted in “Martin Luther Sermons,” translated by John Nicholas Lenker, Volume One.
