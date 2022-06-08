Certainly, some are called to be ministers of the word and sacrament, preaching from a pulpit and administering bread and wine to God's people.
But lest we forget: every person baptized in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit also is responsible for testifying to Jesus and the forgiveness of sins and eternal life guaranteed in Him.
That means everyone, regardless of whether they wear a minister's collar.
We are people of the Word, which is to say we are not only the fruits of Jesus' harvest but His seed throughout the world.
Go and plant generously.
The famous 19 th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached the following sermon, based on John 17:20—“Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also who shall believe on me through their word”:
Captious and caviling persons will object, “You say that God loves His people and therefore, they will be saved. Then what is the good of your preaching?” What is the good of your preaching?
When I say that God loves a multitude that no man can number, a countless host of the race of men, do you ask me what is the good of preaching?
What is the good of preaching! To fetch these diamonds of the Lord out of the dunghill, to go down to the depths, as the diver does, to fetch up God’s pearls from the place where they are lying.
What is the good of preaching? To cut down the good corn and gather it into the garner.
What is the good of preaching? To fetch out God’s elect from the ruins of the fall and make them stand on the rock Christ Jesus, and see their standing sure.
Ah, you who ask what is the good of preaching, because God has ordained some to salvation, we ask you whether it would not be a most foolish thing to say, because there is to be a harvest, what is the good of sowing?
There is to be a harvest, what is the use of reaping? The very reason why we sow and reap is, because we feel assured there is to be a harvest.
And if indeed I believed there was not a number who must be saved, I could not go into a pulpit again. Only once make me think that no one is certain to be saved and I do not care to preach.
But now I know that a countless number must be saved, I am confident that Christ, “shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days.” I know that if there is much to dispirit me in my ministry, and I see but little of its effects, yet He shall keep all whom the Father has given Him—and this makes me preach.
I come into this chapel tonight with the assurance that God has some child of His, in this place, not yet called, and I feel confident that He will call someone by the use of the ministry, so why not by me?
I know there are not a few souls whom God has given me through my ministry, not only hundreds, but thousands. I have seen some hundreds of those who profess to have been brought to God through my preaching at Park Street and elsewhere, and with that confidence I must go on.
I know that Jesus must have a “seed.” His people must increase and it is the very purpose of the ministry to seek them out and bring them into God’s fold. Our Savior tells us the use of the ministry is that they may “believe on me through their word.”
There is one peculiarity about this. Christ says, “They shall believe on me through their word.” Have you never heard people call out about running after men? They say, “You are all running after such and such a man.” What then, would you have them run after a woman? You say, “The people go after one particular man.” Whom else shall they go after?
Some persons say, “We went to such and such a place and the people there love their minister too much.” That would be very dreadful, but it is not so. As for ministers being in danger of being ruined by too much love, it very seldom falls to their lot.
Very generally they get quite as many kicks as anything else, and if they do get too much love in any particular place, they get too much of the reverse somewhere else. If we get a little sweet, somebody else is sure to put in much that is bitter.
Is it not singular that Christ should say, “They shall believe on me through their word?” Now, do God’s people believe on Christ through the word of the ministry? We know that our faith does not rest on the word of man, but on the Word of God.
We do not rest on any man, yet it is through “their” word—that is, through the word of the apostles and through the word of every faithful minister.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon;s sermon, “Christ's prayer for believers,” delivered on Aug. 29, 1855 at Unicorn Yard Chapel in Southwark.
