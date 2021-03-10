A week after affirming the kingship of Jesus Christ, the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon told his congregation they were bound to this king—obligated to do good works, especially in restoring those who are lost.
The text that formed the basis of Spurgeon’s sermon was 2 Samuel 14:14: “Neither does God respect any person: yet does He devise means, that His banished are not expelled from Him.”
What Spurgeon preached:
We have all broken His law; willfully and wickedly have we rebelled against the majesty of heaven. We are, therefore, in our natural estate, banished ones—expelled from His love and favor, but the ever-blessed God has devised means by which we may be delivered from this state of exile.
It is not only through the preaching of the gospel or through the printed word of God itself that the Lord brings His banished to Himself; He has called very many by the casual remarks of earnest Christians, casual as from them, but all ordained in the eternal purpose.
I wish we were more in the habit of speaking to our unconverted friends about the things that make for their peace; we might often be delighted by hearing of conversions if we were instant in season and out of season; sowing beside all waters, our harvest would be far more abundant.
God often casts us into certain circumstances on purpose to make us use those circumstances to His glory—but we are not always awake to His design. Our reaching the station too late for a train; our being cast into certain society on board a steamboat; our overtaking a stranger on the road; our mistaking a path—all such things as these which happen every day may be only indicators in God’s providence of some work that we have to do for Him.
Many are brought to repentance and faith by sickness. They have been frivolous in health, but the chamber of affliction has given them time and reasons for meditation. Losses, disappointments, poverty, and all sorts of so-called misfortunes have worked for the same end. The deaths of others, too—oh, what loud calls have these been, and how frequently have ears been opened to them.
In this great city the deaths of little babies are among heaven’s most important missionary operations; the many who are born only to die—are these wasted lives? Oh, no. Mothers are beckoned to the skies by their departing infants, and fathers, though they may be steeped in indifference to the gospel, are made to think seriously of the world to come.
In addition to this, one ought to remember that there is going on in these happy times a great work of bringing in the banished in the matter of the early education of the young. It is impossible to overestimate the sacred influences which operate in our Sunday schools, and in the homes where godly parents preside. Men cannot quite forget the teachings of a holy fireside; they may somewhat, but not utterly.
The seed may lie buried long in dust, but the day will come when under ordained circumstances the hidden life will germinate; a verse of an old familiar hymn may lead the man of 80 to the Savior, though he learned it when a child; the holy text, which like bread was cast on the waters, shall be found again after many days.
So, too, with Christian influence. Holy living perfumes the air with divine grace; they who serve God in their spheres as servants or masters, as rich or poor, are spreading holy health around them.
We are told by chemists of an essence called ozone, which is given off by certain substances, and has in it the most purifying properties; believers who are full of grace may be said to give off a sacred ozone in their lives; not only when we speak, but as we live, if our conversation is ordered aright, our influence is healthful; our prayers bring down unnumbered blessings, and our consecrated lives become the channels of their communication to the sons of men.
Nor is this all; I believe God not only uses good things, but even evil things, to bring His banished home. Satan sometimes outshoots himself. I have seen self righteous men, callous to the appeals of the gospel, at last fall into gross sin; and then they have recoiled from themselves, have shuddered at the depravity they have discovered in their hearts, and by the sight of the sin of which they did not before believe themselves to have been capable, they have been driven to the Savior. Sin may thus, through God’s grace, undermine its own dominion; and so with error.
I will however say this: God has devised means of bringing back His banished—could not you devise some means to bring back yours?
Oh, could not the lad be tried again? Could not the daughter have another opportunity?
Did you tell your brother never to darken your house? Let tomorrow’s post bear him an invitation to come and see you again.
Do you expect God to forgive you if you forgive not others? Do you think that He to whom you owe ten thousand talents, will excuse you the debt if you take your debtor by the throat who only owes you a hundred pence?
Oh, celebrate this day by a full forgiveness of all who have done anything against you. And do not merely say, “Well, I will do it if they will ask me.” That is not what God does; He is first in the matter, and devises means. Try. Consider. Devise means.
“Would you have me lower myself?” My dear friend, sometimes to lower ourselves is to make ourselves much higher in God’s sight. There is such a thing as bowing down to rise, stooping to conquer; he who is first to put an end to strife is the most honorable of the two.
Let every Christian devise means for bringing to Jesus those banished ones who surround him. We must, as a Christian church, be indefatigably industrious in seeking out the Lord’s expelled and banished ones who live in our neighborhood.
O dear Christian people, if you know of any whom the world casts out, work diligently to bring them in. If society says to them, “We do not know you, you are like lepers, and must be set apart,” go after them, go after them among the first.
Devise means for bringing the banished ones back. Think of something suitable for your abilities, and get about it.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Means for restoring the banished,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on Sept. 11, 1870.
