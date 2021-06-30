In Revelation 16, the seven angels pour out the seven bowls of the wrath of God. When the third angel pours out his bowl into rivers and springs, the angel of the waters praises God “for they poured out the blood of saints and prophets, and You have given them blood to drink. They deserve it” (16:5-6).
Who is the “they” who poured out the blood of saints and prophets?
Jesus Christ tells us Himself: “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, who kills the prophets and stones those have been sent to her” (Matt. 23:37; Luke 13:34).
After Jesus’ ascension to the right hand of God Almighty, the Jewish leaders in Jerusalem intensified their persecution of Christians. Saul of Tarsus was one of these, seeking to take the life of Christians, to spread their blood as an acceptable offering to God.
But the slaughter of the martyrs becomes a judgment on the Jews: Instead of life water from rivers and springs, they drink the very blood they spilled.
And so it shall be for all who persecute God’s people. Let us say, with the angels, “Yes, Lord God, the Almighty, true and righteous are Your judgments” (16:7).
What Charles Spurgeon, that famous 19th century preacher, told his congregation:
“It cannot be that a prophet perish out of Jerusalem.” Probably this was a proverb among the Jews, which our Savior used and endorsed.
For many years Jerusalem had been stained with the blood of prophets. These godly men might have lived securely in the rural districts of Judaea, and among her various towns and hamlets, and though sometimes annoyed, never exposed to violence, but so had the seat of judgment become the throne of iniquity that vengeance was reeked where justice should have ruled.
Jerusalem, the metropolis of government, the center of religion and the priests, became notorious as the scene of judicial murder and vindictive martyrdom. It had been, through a number of years, the place where one after another of God’s servants had been stoned and put to death.
Our Savior seems to have felt that He was safe while in Herod’s jurisdiction, but that when He got to Jerusalem He was in imminent peril from conspirators, that there a baptism of blood awaited Him, when His life should be sacrificed, and He should become, as it were, the Prince of Martyrs, an offering of the noblest life, a shedding of the richest blood that ever was poured out on the altar at Jerusalem.
It seems strange that Jerusalem should have sunk so low as to monopolize the sin of murdering the prophets, that it should have become renowned for persecution and vindictive cruelty, a city within whose walls God’s servants might look in vain for shelter, where popular feeling and the public courts were alike against them, where summary indictment and certain conviction were sure to be their lot.
“Oh, Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that stonest the prophets and killest them that are sent unto thee.”
What a fearful contrast this presents to the name that Jerusalem had received, and the position that had been assigned to her.
Look, my brethren, that same sin which once cast down Lucifer from his throne degraded him from the royalties of heaven, and doomed him to the pit that burns with fire and brimstone forever, that same sin has plucked this pearl from the regal diadem of the King of kings, subjected it to the direst dishonor, and made it a byword in the earth.
So is Jerusalem’s beauty despoiled, so is her sacredness, and such are the wages of sin, and such the recompense of transgressions.
Jerusalem killed the prophets, and there is that secret wickedness in the hearts of every one of us that would have made us do the like a thousand times, that would have turned us from saints into devils, if the constraining, preserving grace of God had not defended us.
Let us, then, humbly acknowledge all this, let us carefully search ourselves to see whether we be in the faith, and then let us gratefully bless that mighty hand which, having begun its gracious work, will not leave us until it has perfectly performed its purpose and fulfilled in us all the designs of love.
Beginners in the way of grace, it is a great and solemn truth that every child of God will hold on until the end, but it is an equally solemn truth that many who profess to be the Lord’s are self-deceivers, and will turn out apostates after all.
They will go back to the beggarly elements from which they appear to have escaped, and begin to stone the prophets, whom once they professed to reverence and love. How dreadful their doom.
To see the Lord when fire blazes before Him, and the clouds form a chariot beneath Him, when “He shall come, but not the same as once in lowliness he came,” when He shall appear in rainbow wreath and clouds of storm, how dreadful will it be to those who turned their backs upon Him.
In vain shall they call upon the mountains and rocks to cover them, they must face Him whom they deserted, they must be arraigned before Him whom they treacherously betrayed.
Such are “trees without fruit, twice dead, plucked up by the roots, raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame.”
God deliver us from their character and their conduct, lest we reap the consequence that is sure to close their career.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Jerusalem the guilty,” delivered July 13, 1916 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.