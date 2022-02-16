No matter what kind of misfortune or loss you’ve encountered—no matter what kind of death—those who are in Christ Jesus experience such loss to manifest Jesus’ own suffering.
That is a weird thing to say or to hear said aloud, but that’s what the apostle Paul points to, over and over again in his epistles.
Sometimes we must face persecution. Sometimes we can’t escape it. Like Paul, some of us may even encounter extreme hardship and oppression.
As those who have put on Christ in baptism (Galatians 3:27), we can rejoice in suffering, in filling up what is lacking in Jesus’ afflictions (Colossians 1:24) because our suffering is Jesus’ own suffering.
Whenever we suffer, His suffering is manifested in our lives. And as Paul reminds the Corinthians in his second epistle to their church, it is amid our suffering that God’s power—the resurrection—also is manifested.
That’s why our loss is always a gain: When we suffer, Christ is manifest. And death is always swallowed up in Him, our Victor, the One who is the Resurrection.
In a sermon in the early 20th century, the famous preacher Charles Spurgeon encouraged his congregation to remember that the prophet Daniel’s tribulations also manifested God’s power.
What Spurgeon preached:
From the Christian point of view, the prophet Daniel was a “man greatly beloved,” to the outside heathen, he was “a servant of the living God.” But let us repeat the question, that we may have the pleasure of answering it for ourselves. Is the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ worthy of our love and our life?
Words are wanting to tell the gratitude and joy that we cherish towards God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love with which He loved us even when we were dead in sins.
By faith, I understand that the blessed Son of God redeemed my soul with His own heart’s blood, and by sweet experience, I know that He raised me up from the pit of dark despair, and set my feet on the rock. He died for me, this is the root of every satisfaction I have.
He put all my transgressions away. He cleansed me with His precious blood, He covered me with His perfect righteousness. He wrapped me up in His own virtues.
He has promised to keep me, while I abide in this world, from its temptations and snares. The days or years of my mortal sojourn on this earth are of little moment, nor is the manner of my decease of much consequence.
What more can I wish than that while my brief term on earth shall last, I should be the servant of Him who became the Servant of servants for me?
Then there comes another question—Is Daniel’s God able to deliver us from the lions? My dear friends—you who are suffering just now for the cross of Christ, you who know what it is to be losers for Jesus, to stand out and to endure pains and penalties as Daniel did—you are well aware that the lions are fierce and furious creatures. They are not stuffed animals, having the name without the nature of those beasts of prey.
So, the sufferings of a Christian are not sentimental, they are real. Those lions had not their teeth knocked out, they were not transformed into lambs, they could have devoured Daniel if they had been permitted to do so.
It would be foolish to talk of your troubles as trifles, but for the grace of God they might have been enough to drive you back into the world, and to reduce you to despair. Full often, your steps have well-nigh slipped. The lions have sharp teeth, and they would have devoured you, only divine grace has found a means of delivering you out of their mouths.
Some of you are enduring the ordeal now, but others, who have got farther on, have been rescued from dire peril. In most cases that have come under my notice, when anyone has ventured loss for Christ, he has presently reaped some substantial advantage, and his loss has, in the end, proved to be his gain. Many a man has, in this manner, proved God’s providence.
For an honest scruple, he has been put out of a position that supplied him with a scant livelihood.
Contentment, with a bare pittance, was his only outlook. Loosed from his moorings, he feared lest he should be lost, yet he afterwards traced his enlarged prosperity to that very date. God, who is rich in mercy, has soon found for that man a far better position than he could have held had it not been for his forfeiting the other.
And even if your deliverance is not thus speedy and sudden, if, like David, you should say, “My soul is among lions: I lie even among them that are set on fire, even the sons of men, whose teeth are spears and arrows, and their tongue a sharp sword,” yet shall you sing, like David—“My heart is fixed, O God, my heart is fixed: I will sing and give praise.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The lion’s den,” delivered on Nov. 26, 1903 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.