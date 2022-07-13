Writer’s Note: Happy belated July 4th! I hope that you enjoyed a happy celebration in spite of the chronic problems of inflation, war in Ukraine, violence in America’s streets, and the jarring amount of misinformation afoot that unsettles everyone.
July 4th was a family celebration for us (our son and daughter-in-law from Jackson, Mississippi, spent the day with us). However, the holiday weekend was marred by political divisions that seemed to “out shout” expressions of patriotism.
Happily, many found ways to overcome the discord and celebrate the American story. I am using a portion of this column to let several speak about what July 4th means to them.
What’s Wrong, America?
We recently experienced a long July 4th weekend — one that was apparently TOO long for some. Because the holiday fell on a Monday (and COVID restrictions were set aside), many people had a little too much celebration time. Many took vacation on Friday and/or Saturday to create a “long weekend” to start the second half of 2022 “right”.
Signs of “holiday fatigue” set in as the weekend progressed. After the fireworks that peppered our ears (and pets’ ears) for up to four nights in a row in some places, there were many who were more than “done” with it all. This wasn’t the first year that we’ve had fireworks, of course, but it did seem to that the complaints about them this year were louder in some cases than the fireworks themselves.
On My Soapbox
However, fireworks were not the most jarring aspect of this particular holiday. To me, the shootings, murders, and general crime in America’s streets were the most disturbing of all. I know that crime has been steadily increasing for some time now, but I also know that whatever those in charge are doing to bring it under control is obviously not working.
The same old slogans get dusted off every time there is a mass shooting. Politicians wring their hands and insist that THIS time they will find a solution to end the violence. The biggest disconnect is that while some focus only on the weapons (the gun did it), others prefer to focus on the criminals using those weapons to bring harm to others — very often people they haven’t even met (the person did it).
As I’m writing this, a former prime minister of Japan has just been assassinated in a country known to have (and enforce) stringent gun laws. The assassin was using a “homemade gun” to do his deed. The gun didn’t act; the criminal acted.
I am — for the first time in many years — hearing more discussion (as opposed to shouting) about increased social media monitoring, stronger restrictions on weapons’ purchases, and — finally — a real conversation about the mental health issues that so often surround these horrific moments in our history. I’m also watching carefully the emerging assessments of the cost to mental health of the mask-wearing, isolation, and the fear of dying that the pandemic brought about.
Some are suggesting that at least some of the “acting out” that we are seeing is the result of that isolation combined with the hateful messages that appear on certain social media platforms (especially those platforms that our most vulnerable flocked to for “company” when they were stuck at home). If all one hears, day in and day out, is negative, then what should we expect?
I remember Tipper Gore’s campaign against music that celebrated violence. I thought then, and I think even more so now, that she was on to something important concerning our culture in general and our youth in particular. Today if you consider the availability of uncontrolled social media time (and the Dark Web), violent video games, sensational broadcasts (television and cinema) and print pieces that glorify violence, drugs, guns, etc., it isn’t hard to see a destructive pattern there.
I am grateful to our law enforcement community that finds itself trying to protect us in spite of the current anti-police environment which exists many places. Yes, there are bad cops. There are also bad teachers. There are bad doctors. There are also bad politicians. There are simply bad people. But not all are. The vast majority of people in public service positions are dedicated to caring for all of us. They just don’t get attention nearly often enough.
Off my Soapbox
I asked some friends a few weeks ago to share with me what the July 4th means to them. Their responses made me feel better about America. With their permission, I’m going to share some of their comments with you:
Sue Nawas (Egyptian by birth; American by choice) wrote: “July 4th established the USA! I celebrate it because I love the country which adopted me and my family. It gave us all the opportunities to succeed in our life here and to rear wonderful, successful kids. There is no truer word than the saying ‘USA is the land of freedom and the good life’! My family and I celebrate this day and the men who worked and sacrificed hard to reach their goal for freedom and independence.”
Lionel Nicholas celebrates the birth of our nation every July 4th. “It is the celebration of the American dream and possibilities of freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I celebrate by honoring those have come before me.”
Like Nicholas, Carolyn Burchardt celebrates those who fought for freedom. “I choose to honor those who have gone before us, those who serve our country now, and the ones who shall serve our nation in the future — they are never to be forgotten. We are the home of the free...because of the brave ... God Bless America!!”
Stephanie Herrman says that although the holiday is a patriotic expression of our freedoms as a country and all of the sacrifices that were made, it also reminds her of her family. “We have a big family reunion every year where I see hundreds of relatives that are associated with my grandmother, her sisters, and their families.”
Kevin Coon’s family held a reunion for many years. “The tradition started long before I was born and continued until I was in high school. My grandfather was one of 12 siblings and every summer we gathered on that day at the ‘Family Farm’ in the Okaloosa Community. We celebrated our country’s freedom and the family birthdays that fell during the first 10 days of July. It wasn’t unusual to have about 200 people in and out throughout the day. Family is everything to me, and I am so proud to live in a country where we have the freedom to enjoy the simple things in life with family and friends.”
Like Herrman and Coon, Amanda Edge associates the 4th with family — a new family member in particular. “It was the July 4th weekend in 2007 that we found out about a mother who was looking for a family to adopt her baby. We made a final decision to adopt on July 11th, and she entered this world ahead of schedule on July 18th!”
Richard Gentry readily admits that the 4th was all about the fireworks when he was a child. Later, though, after reading history and becoming a reenactor, he developed a broader view. “The Revolution, the Constitution — still affect us. By reenacting various time periods, I learned how it still affected people in later times. I think of all of those who went before us from the poor dirt farmers, the slaves who fought, the people who lost everything so that we can be free. It makes me proud to be an American and to be free.”
Jennifer Haneline grew up in Chicago where she would enjoy the Chicago Symphony playing, synchronized with fireworks. When she moved to Monroe, she discovered the Triangle Park parade. “I’ve attended nearly every year and I find it so patriotically grounding. It is community patriotism in its most humble form. One year I was honored to portray Abigale Adams! Celebrating the people who fought for an idea and an ideal brings me to tears every year. Yep. I’m a sap.”
Polly O’Neill, like Haneline, has enjoyed celebrating the 4th and the freedoms it represents by listening to patriotic music. “I have heard the Boston 0Pops Orchestra, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Houston Symphony Orchestra with my husband on stage performing, all on July 4th. The fact that we celebrate our freedom is so very important. We live in a time when freedom is being taken away in various places. Perhaps the holiday this year will remind us of the value and importance of every person’s dream of precious freedom.”
Judy Bennett remembers July 4th and cherished the freedoms it represents. “July 4th has always meant extreme heat, watermelon, fireworks, and Old Glory flying proudly on lawns, door posts and columns throughout any city of America. I often remember when my sons were young and we lived in Dallas. I pulled them in the ubiquitous red Radio Flyer wagon as we watched the parade, complete with Martha and George Washington, John Adams, Betsy Ross, and many others from our nation’s past. The parade closed down at dusk, and then we pulled out quilts to sit on lawns and enjoy the fireworks. For me, it typified everything beautiful about Americana and all things free.”
There are things wrong in America, but there are also many more things that are right. Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote, “One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation evermore!’
Let’s never forget that.
