Writer’s Note: There’s much more going on this summer than just unrelenting heat. Jim commented yesterday that everything is “unsettled”. How true that is! Our world is in distress. Our country is in distress. And we, the people, are suffering.
It appears that patriotism among some is a lost sentiment. Love of country is no longer a “given” among America’s citizens — although I’m convinced that it dwells in most of us.
Perhaps this is a good time to remember one of Louisiana’s own patriots. — GP
Remembering the General
Many public figures attain mythic status over time, especially those who live colorful lives, act heroically against serious threats, or change history. General Claire Lee Chennault did all three.
Mythic status usually comes after death. Such was not the case with General Chennault. He was already mythic long before he died. Since his death, historians have tried to separate the two — the man and the myth — with limited success.
In Louisiana, nearly everyone has heard of General Chennault and many can share a story or two about him that they have heard. Even those who never met him feel as though they “know” him, and they respect him for his service to America. His reputation is that of a fighter, a defender of Democracy, and a man willing to give up much of his private life to “do the right thing for America”.
I heard many stories about the general when I was growing up in Tensas Parish. My grandfather and others loved to talk about the times that Chennault would practice aerobatics as they watched from below. Seeing loops and spins flown above their heads was a thrilling experience!
General Chennault wrote a memoir that served then — as today — as an excellent source of exactly what colored Chennault’s decisions during his military career. The work — “Way of a Fighter: The Memoirs of Claire Lee Chennault” — was published in 1949 and is a comprehensive account of U.S. policies during WWII that put Europe’s interests ahead of China’s. The result of those policies was that the Communists rapidly strengthened in China and surrounding regions.
The Boy Before the Man
Chennault was born in Commerce, Texas, in 1893. His parents, John and Jessie Lee, had left Louisiana — so the story goes — because of an incident concerning Chennault’s dad and a dishonest horse trader who tried to sell Mr. Chennault a wild mustang supposedly ready for farm work. Shots rang out resulting in the horse trader’s hat getting a hole shot through it. It seemed to the Chennault’s like a good idea to leave Louisiana until the situation calmed down.
Chennault’s birth year has often been questioned. Chennault himself claimed most of his life that he was born in 1890, but his tombstone reads “1893”. The disparity appears to have begun when Chennault apparently “add” a few years so that he could apply to LSU, Northwestern, West Point, and Annapolis.
Documents show that Chennault finished high school when he was only 14 years old. He then studied at LSU (where he was not only a student but also played track, basketball, and baseball), and at the State Normal School in Natchitoches where he completed the teacher’s training program. The only other formal education Chennault had was his appointment in 1930 to the Air Corps Tactical School (ACTS). This was a coveted placement as ACTS had the reputation of being the training ground for future generals.
While attending the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport in 1910, Chennault saw a Curtiss biplane. He was immediately smitten with dreams of flying. The plane was only slightly more advanced than the one that the Wright brothers had flown for the first time only 7 years earlier.
Early Career Path
Fall 1910, Chennault became teacher-principal for a school in Athens, Louisiana. At the end of his first year, Chennault attended the Winnsboro High School commencement where pretty Nellie Thompson was valedictorian and only graduate. At Christmas, the two were married and would eventually have eight children together.
When the U.S. declared war against Germany, Chennault was employed as a laborer in a Goodyear tire factory. He, like many others, enlisted in the U.S. Army. He moved his growing family back to the home place near Gilbert while he attended infantry training school at Fort Benjamin Harrison. While there Chennault earned the rank of 1st lieutenant in the Infantry Reserve and was assigned to Fort Travis near San Antonio.
At Fort Travis Chennault took flying lessons when he could afford them. Every time he flew, he loved it all the more. In 1919, he reported to Kelly Field as a cadet. He had some trouble getting his wings because of a number of bad habits he had acquired during those earlier, sporadic lessons. When a military pilot flew with him to check him out, however, that pilot declared that Chennault could absolutely be a good pilot. Chennault earned his wings.
Distinguished Military Service
After serving a stint flying on the Mexican border, Chennault — like so many — was discharged at the end of his tour. He returned home to Louisiana and resumed farming. In 1920, the National Defense Act was passed and gave Chennault a path back into the active military and flying. He was awarded one of the officer placements in the Army Air Service in the regular army.
In 1924, a life-altering assignment placed Chennault on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, America’s strongest naval base. He served there for three years and was commanding officer of the 19th Pursuit Squadron. During those three years, Chennault saw firsthand the emergence of Japan as an imperial power — something that most politicians failed to notice because their focus was on Europe.
In 1930, Chennault completed his training at the Air Corps Tactical School (ACTS) and joined the faculty there as an instructor teaching fighter tactics. He often flew home to Waterproof on weekends to hunt and fish with his cousin who had served at the Pensacola Naval base. The ACTS commandant asked Chennault to create an aerobatic flying team like Pensacola’s, and Chennault agreed. His “Men on a Flying Trapeze” created their routine over the skies of Tensas Parish — source of the stories that I heard growing up.
In 1935 Chennault published an aviation textbook, “The Role of Defensive Pursuit.” The book detailed new fighter tactics that Chennault had honed during his time learning aerobatics. Chennault knew that high altitude bombers were vulnerable to attack by fighter planes, so he thought that fighter planes should be the U.S. focus. His ideas were opposite to those widely held among the military.
Before Chennault could pursue his theory, two primary chronic conditions grounded him — chronic bronchitis due to heavy smoking and loss of hearing due to flying in an open cockpit for years without proper ear protection. In 1937, Chennault retired from the military. The family settled on a farm near Waterproof, but Chennault was restless. He knew that he had contributions left to be made. When China called, Chennault answered.
China Beckons
The general accepted a three-month assignment reviewing the Chinese Air Force (CAF) and making recommendations for improvements. He met with Chiang Kai-Shek and reported his findings about the condition of the CAF. He was placed in charge of the CAF advanced flight school.
Possibly the greatest adventure in the general’s military career came when the American Volunteer Group (AVG) was begun in 1941. These mercenary soldiers were recruited under the FDR presidency and commanded by Chennault. Chennault trained this relatively small group of former military pilots to be the best fighter pilots anywhere. This elite group (nicknamed the “Flying Tigers”) saw their first combat on December 18, 1941 — just 12 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Flying Tigers did great damage on Japan’s aircraft fleet at a time when America’s focus — and most resources — remained on Europe. Records credit the Flying Tigers with destroying 299 Japanese aircraft while losing only 12 of their own. Larry Jobe, president of the Flying Tiger Historical Organization wrote: “The AVG was a bright spot in history when everything was bleak and black.”
In 1942 Chennault was recalled to active duty by the Army Air Force, promoted to brigadier general, and named commanding general of the U.S. Air Force in China. Three years later, he retired from the military.
The Fight He Couldn’t Win
In January 1958, Chennault wrote a personal “letter” to the American public announcing that he had lung cancer. On July 18, the U.S. Air Force promoted Chennault to the honorary grade of Lieutenant General. Nine days later, the general lost the battle.
Today when patriotism is being criticized and many are becoming disheartened, perhaps this is the right time to remember those who were patriots in both spirit and action. Heroes like the general must never be forgotten. Thanks to the fine work being done at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum in Monroe, Chennault — and countless other like him — will not be. Chennault’s talented and determined granddaughter, Nell Calloway (the museum’s executive director), and her volunteers are making sure of that!
