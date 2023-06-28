Gloria S. Camp

Will the newly passed legislation requiring third graders to pass a literacy test before being promoted to the fourth grade be the long awaited solution to our state’s long standing education problems? More than twenty states have passed similar legislation including Mississippi which has improved its literacy standing from next-to-last to 21st in the nation. You know who is last! Being last is an education problem with serious economic consequences. Our quest to attract jobs depends on an educated, trained citizenry.

