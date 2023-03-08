Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere

Should anyone believe the Biden administration’s ridiculous story about the mysterious balloons that gripped the nation several weeks ago? According to the administration, a massive Chinese spy balloon was allowed to travel from China across the Pacific Ocean into Alaska through Canada and back into the United States. At that point, the balloon traversed over the interior of the country before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.