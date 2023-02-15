The communist dictators of China are brutal authoritarians who have been repressing the basic human rights of their own people for decades.
In China, citizens do not have an independent media or the freedom to speak, assemble, petition their government, or practice their religious faith.
The recent freedom movement in Hong Kong was viciously destroyed and the leaders were jailed. Tibetans have been abused by the Chinese for many years, and the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims have been the targets of the “Strike Hard Campaign.”
This evil mistreatment of 12 million Muslims includes “mass arbitrary detention,” as well as “surveillance, forced labor and cultural intimidation.” Children are regularly detained in government facilities and religious sites have been destroyed.
These abuses are nothing new to the Chinese dictators. In 1989, student protesters gathered at Tiananmen Square to demand more political freedom and basic human rights. After the movement grew to one million protesters, the Chinese military brutally crushed the demonstration. Independent journalists estimate the death toll reached thousands of protestors and approximately 10,000 were arrested.
Sadly, China did not have to pay much of a penalty for this mass killing of peaceful demonstrators. President George H. W. Bush criticized the barbarous behavior, suspended some diplomatic exchanges, and curtailed military sales. While some minor economic sanctions were imposed, nothing significant was done to hinder the progression of U.S.-China relations.
By the Clinton administration, the Chinese had ramped up massive espionage in our country. In 1995, a classified document from the Chinese government was given to the Clinton administration. It showed that the Chinese had stolen “information on the W-88 and half a dozen other U.S. nuclear warheads.”
In 1999, the Congress released the “Cox Report” which determined that China had been “stealing” secrets at U.S. nuclear laboratories for “at least the past several decades.”
Despite the documented espionage and the dangerous intentions of the Chinese government, the Clinton administration continued to pursue a policy of “constructive engagement” toward their government. President Bill Clinton claimed that the policy produced “benefits for our national security.”
Disregarding their horrific actions toward their citizens and their hostile behavior toward our country, the U.S. Senate voted to grant China permanent “Most Favored Nation” status on September 19, 2000. This led to China becoming a member of the World Trade Organization in 2001.
These developments proved that China does not pay for their abusive behavior. China acts with impunity with no penalties. For example, China has suffered no negative consequences for functioning as the biggest benefactor of the brutal communist regime in North Korea, which continues to threaten its neighbors.
Like North Korea, China also threatens its neighbors, especially the independent country of Taiwan. Regularly, China’s military airplanes violate Taiwan’s airspace as the communist government makes bold, militaristic moves in anticipation of a likely invasion of the island nation.
China surely concludes that it can invade Taiwan with no consequences. One reason for China’s influence is that it occupies a seat on the United Nations Security Council. It can block any type of action that the “world community” would attempt to impose to curtail their behavior.
It also knows the United States is a seriously weakened military adversary. The evidence is overwhelming and was reaffirmed when their massive spy balloon was allowed to travel across our country before President Joe Biden finally decided to destroy it off the South Carolina coast.
The Chinese presumably retrieved enormous amounts of intelligence on our military installations during this long spy mission. Nevertheless, President Biden contended that the intrusion was not a “big hit” to U.S.-Chinese relations.
In an interview, Biden claimed that he was “not looking for conflict” with the Chinese. Why not? It seems the Chinese are doing everything possible to destroy our nation. Is this administration ever going to confront the threat of communist China?
Every day, dangerous fentanyl is pouring into our country and killing Americans. This treacherous drug is manufactured with chemicals made in China. It enters our country through the open southern border with Mexico.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 106,000 Americans died in 2021 from drug overdoses, with the vast majority caused by fentanyl. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) believes “that the Chinese are intentionally poisoning America.”
This is the same country where the coronavirus emanated in 2019. The Chinese have been unwilling to provide investigators from the World Health Organization access to their biological laboratories in Wuhan to determine the origins of the virus.
It is likely that the virus originated in that laboratory and was either accidentally or intentionally released. The death toll has been staggering with 6.7 million dying worldwide and 1.1 million dying in the United States.
Once again, China has not been sanctioned by the world community for the pandemic death toll or the economic damage which is estimated to exceed $12.5 trillion worldwide. Instead, the Chinese continue to enjoy perks such as being given preferential treatment in “climate change” agreements like the Paris Climate Accords.
Notwithstanding a history of evil intimidation and abuse of their own people and repressing basic human rights, China is given access to markets all over the world. Despite utilizing slave and child labor, Chinese products are allowed in our stores and our trade deficit with China increased to $382.92 billion in 2022, an increase of $27.6 billion from the previous year.
Regrettably, the surplus will not be used to provide basic services or human rights for their abused citizens. Instead, it will be used to enhance their infrastructure and their military capabilities.
As demonstrated by the egregious violation of our airspace with the spy balloon, China has been engaged in espionage in the United States for decades. While our national security has been compromised, China has not been forced to pay any penalties for their illegal behavior.
The Biden administration is obsessed with confronting the Russians in every possible way. Unfortunately, the same determination is missing in dealing with our foremost enemy, the Chinese.
Jeff Crouere can be reached at jeff@ringsidepolitics.com.
