Jeff Crouere

On Friday, the 168 members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) re-elected Ronna Romney McDaniel as the party’s chair. This will be her fourth term as RNC Chair, the longest tenure since Edwin Morgan finished eight years at the party’s helm in 1864. 

