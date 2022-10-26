Jeff Crouere

What is it going to take for the 25th Amendment to be utilized and for President Joe Biden to be removed from office? He is 79 years old and is suffering from significant mental incapacities. Biden needs rest, medical care, and treatment for his condition. The last thing an individual with his condition needs is to be serving in the most demanding position for the most important nation in the world.

