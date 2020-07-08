There is a mob destroying our country. They want to change our political and economic systems and move us toward a communist form of government. Part of their attack is to demonize our history and traditions and demolish our monuments and symbols.
While millions of Americans love the country and revere our traditions, the radicals hate America and want to radically transform our nation. They plan on accomplishing their mission by eroding trust in law enforcement and targeting police departments for annihilation across the country.
In the last six weeks, the American people have seen an unprecedented assault on our country. After the tragic killing of George Floyd, mobs descended on cities coast-to-coast to burn, loot and destroy. While plenty of innocent business owners and citizens were attacked, police officers were targeted the most. Americans witnessed countless images of police officers being physically assaulted. They were also ridiculed, maligned, and insulted with accusations of unprovoked violence and racism directed at African Americans.
Despite statistics showing the vast majority of police encounters are peaceful and the number of unarmed African Americans killed by police is very low, left wing agitators succeeded in convincing Minneapolis to disband their police department and New York City into removing $1 billion in police funding.
Of course, these actions will lead to chaos and a massive increase in crime. In just six weeks, violence has increased in many cities throughout the nation. This is the result of police officers either resigning, taking sick days, or showing less interest in challenging the criminal element.
It is not only police that activists are trying to destroy. In the past six weeks, movies have been removed, police shows have been cancelled, even cartoons have been adjusted. In addition, countless monuments have been toppled, flags have been changed, amusement rides have been altered, product packages are undergoing a politically correct overhaul. Other products are changing their supposedly offensive names, all to satisfy the mob. This “cancel culture” is so toxic that innocent people are being fired just because they support President Trump or love the country. If you believe in “All Lives Matter,” which includes black Americans, you might lose your job in the oppressive environment that exists today.
With everything we hold dear under assault and no response from Republicans, I decided to act along with my radio co-host Mimi Owens. We host He Said, She Said every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. on WGSO 990-AM radio in New Orleans. We saw too many good people afraid to stand up for their country, the greatest nation in the world.
To bolster the “silent majority,” we hosted a Save America Rally across from the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge on Independence Day. Incredibly, 300 patriots joined us outnumbering the Antifa protesters by a 60-1 margin. More patriots from around the country need to follow this example and step forward to challenge the radical left.
While we have flaws and tragic mistakes in our past, there is much more to celebrate about our country, our history, our traditions, and our symbols. America has made tremendous progress toward racial equality and it remains the best country on earth for all people, regardless of race, to succeed. Sadly, this success will not happen if the mob is able to destroy our capitalist economic system. So, we must fight to protect this system which has allowed more people to escape poverty than any other system in the history of the world.
We also must fight to protect our symbols like the American Flag and our traditions like the National Anthem. It is the right thing to do to stand up for the National Anthem and salute the American Flag. Kneeling should be reserved for God and for church. This season, fans can expect plenty of kneeling in the NFL, which will play the “black national anthem” before the National Anthem during the first week of the season. To show their support, the NBA will include social justice messages on their jerseys.
There is nothing wrong with being proud to be an American. Mimi and I are proud of our country, yet many left-wing agitators have targeted us because of our pro-American views. Because we decided to host the rally, we were subjected to a barrage of hate from the left-wing mob. We received email and text threats, harassing phone calls and mail, and have been the subject of nasty posts online.
One of the leaders of Black Lives Matter, Shaun King, posted a TV interview with us on his social media site. This exposure provoked thousands of hateful messages from people making unfair and false charges about us. A producer at another radio station in New Orleans called us racists and white supremacists for holding the rally. He encouraged his supporters on a Black Lives Matter site to sabotage our radio show with hateful calls.
Regardless of attempts on the left to demonize us, our rally was a major success. We welcomed all who love America and are positive about both our history and our future. It was a grand celebration of America with flag waving, great music, and inspiring speakers, including several African American leaders in our community. The message is that we need to stand up for America and our values. We cannot be intimidated by the left any longer. If we do, this country that we cherish will be lost forever.
Contact political columnist Jeff Crouere at jeff@jeffcrouere.com.
