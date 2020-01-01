As 2019 ends, the positive economic news regularly astounds financial experts. The stock market continues to reach new highs, while unemployment is at a historic low level. Consumer confidence is soaring, and Americans spent record amounts for the Christmas season.
Under President Donald Trump, onerous regulations and taxes have been cut, and Americans have used the extra money to energize the economy. This has happened while inflation and interest rates are at low levels and wages are increasing.
With such a fantastic economy, the chances of President Trump winning a second term remain strong, especially with such a weak field of Democratic presidential candidates. Their frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, is constantly making a fool of himself on the campaign trail. Regularly, he makes erroneous or embarrassing comments which need to be corrected by campaign staff afterwards.
With unimpressive candidates, Democrats are relying on their House leaders to present roadblocks to the President at every turn. This opposition is fueled by pure hatred of the President. One manifestation of this hatred is the harassment the President receives on a regular basis from congressional Democrats, which culminated with the partisan and unfair impeachment.
The impeachment fiasco backfired on Democrats. The longer the proceedings lasted, the higher the President’s approval rating rose, while support for impeachment diminished. Fair minded Americans realized the process was a total sham, as the Democrats rushed through the impeachment of President Trump. In the end, he was impeached due to a phone call that a parade of Democratic witnesses criticized. Nevertheless, none of them could identify any crime committed by the President.
In our country, Trump Derangement Syndrome is not only apparent in the halls of Congress, but also throughout Hollywood and the news media. The media promoted the impeachment hearings extensively, breathlessly reporting about all the so-called bombshell witnesses. This should come as no surprise for among members of the mainstream news media, independent analysis has revealed that the coverage of the President is consistently 90-95% negative.
Joining Democrats and the media in expressing hatred toward President are members of the Hollywood elite. They express their outrage at the President in interviews and on their daily Twitter posts, which are almost universally negative.
This Trump outrage is not limited to the United States. At the recent NATO summit in December, several European leaders were caught on a “hot mic” laughing at President Trump. The group also included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said the comments concerned the President’s “unscheduled press conference.” The President clearly did not appreciate the ridicule for he called Trudeau “two-faced,” but he tempered his remarks by also calling him “a nice guy.”
After eight years of President Barack Obama apologizing for the United States and dismissing the concept of American exceptionalism, world leaders have been taken aback by Trump’s push for national sovereignty and for all NATO countries to pay their fair share of the defense costs.
This Christmas season it was even speculated that anti-Trump fervor was shared by the executives of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Incredibly, a brief scene with President Trump was cut from the recent airing of Home Alone 2, a Christmas season classic.
Keen viewers noticed the edit and complained on social media. The CBC claimed that the deletion was needed for additional commercial time and was done in 2014, before Trump officially entered the race for President.
The scene featured President Trump giving directions to his hotel’s lobby to Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, was only 24 seconds in length. CBC executives claim that a total of 8 minutes that were not “integral to the plot” were cut from the movie.
The President responded to the controversy by tweeting “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”
While it is doubtful that Trudeau made a phone call to the CBC, it is not hard to imagine executives at the network purposely cutting the scene to insult a President they despise. Trump supporters should feel good that the President triggers such a response outside of this country. For the first time in decades, the United States has a President that is putting “America First” in foreign trade and military alliances, even with friendly countries such as Canada.
This posture is popular in our country but frightens people in other countries who have grown accustomed to taking advantage of the United States of America. Thankfully, those days are over, but only if President Donald Trump remains in the White House.
Contact political columnist Jeff Crouere at jeff@jeffcrouere.com.
