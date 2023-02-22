As you certainly know by now, money is the mother’s milk of Louisiana politics.
In fact, if a candidate for statewide office tells you they don’t care about campaign cash, they’re either destined to lose or embracing intellectual shortcuts.
Until state legislators rewrite campaign finance laws to lessen the impact of big dollar donations, which will probably never happen, raising millions is the most surefire way to survive a jungle primary here.
That said, anyone who takes Louisiana politics seriously should give this year’s statewide fundraising numbers a serious look.
Candidates and incumbents alike recently filed their annual reports with the state Ethics Commission and revealed their campaign transactions for the 2022 calendar year.
Here’s the political balance sheet for this fall’s statewide elections, based on the reports filed by the announced and unannounced candidates and the entities that will support their efforts…
GOVERNOR
About the Incumbent: Gov. John Bel Edwards continues to wind down his fundraising operation, with just $53,000 in his campaign account and $128,000 in his leadership PAC.
Attorney General Jeff Landry: $5 million cash on hand; raised $2.6 million last year
Cajun PAC II (Landry leadership PAC): $1.5 million cash on hand
Louisiana Citizens for Job Creators (Pro-Landry super PAC): $338,000 cash on hand
GOP Victory Fund (Pro-Landry support account): $525,000 cash on hand
Treasurer John Schroder: $2.4 million cash on hand; raised $487,000 last year; plus another $11,800 in his Schroder Leadership PAC
Attorney Hunter Lundy: $1.65 million cash on hand; $1.4 million personal loan; $600,000 raised last year
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt: $617,000 cash on hand; $200,000 personal loan; raised $283,000 last year; plus another $3,990 in her Hewitt PAC
State Rep. Richard Nelson: $197,000 cash on hand; raised $94,000 last year
Unannounced/Uncommitted: Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is expected to announce next month, but hasn’t yet raised money. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said last week he’s still thinking about the race, but “loves” the job he has. In his latest report, Moore listed “future major office” for what’s next and had $162,000 in the bank. Congressman Garret Graves is staying on the fence, too, but his growing profile in D.C. has many wondering if he’ll just stay put. While Graves does not have a state campaign account, Delta Good Hand PAC was formed to support his decision. The PAC has $34,000 in the bank.
Worth Noting: Aside from posting large numbers fueled by a large personal loan (maybe just the first of the cycle), Lundy has an impressive fundraising base that’s made up of support from Pentecostals and trial lawyers from Louisiana and Mississippi. Lundy’s faith-based support is what really matters, though, as there may be some legal questions involved. Under the Internal Revenue Code, section 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in any political campaign. Yet the Sulphur United Pentecostal Church donated $150 to Lundy’s campaign.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser: $3.3 million cash on hand; $1 million personal loan; raised $1 million last year
Former state Sen. Elbert Guillory: $1,445 cash on hand; raised $2,900 last year
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Solicitor General Liz Murrill: $896,000 cash on hand; raised $710,000 last year
HGA Chair John Stefanski: $512,000 cash on hand; $25,000 personal loan; raised $388,000 last year
District Attorney John Belton: $452,000 cash on hand; $250,000 personal loan; raised $171,000 last year
Attorney Marty Maley: $14,000 cash on hand; $54,000 personal loan; raised $13,000 last year
Unannounced/Uncommitted: Former Sen. Ryan Gatti has been mentioned as a possibility. His latest report shows $6,800 in the bank.
Worth Noting: In one of the biggest developments to date in this race for attorney general, Murrill has been endorsed by the Republican Attorneys General Association.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Insurance executive Tim Temple: $1 million cash on hand; $750,000 personal loan; raised $176,000 last year
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon: $524,000 cash on hand; raised $219,000 last year
Unannounced/Uncommitted: Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta is being urged to consider the contest. He has $7,000 in the bank, but also the ability to self-finance.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin: $321,000 cash on hand; raised $244,000 last year
Grocery chain owner Brandon Trosclair: $21,000 cash on hand; $21,000 personal loan; raised $10,000 last year
Unannounced/Uncommitted: State Rep. Randal Gaines has expressed interest in the contest. A new annual report for Gaines could not be located at www.Ethics.La.Gov.
Worth Noting: Trosclair has retained the consulting services of former state Rep. Lenar Whitney.
TREASURER
State Rep. Scott McKnight: $307,000 cash on hand; raised $318,000 last year
Unannounced/Uncommitted: Financial advisor Dustin Granger said he might run. He reported $14,000 in the bank. Former Congressman John Fleming is thinking about the contest as well.
The only statewide office not mentioned above is agriculture commissioner, a post which incumbent Mike Strain is holding down with ease. With $600,000 in the bank, he doesn’t seem to have a marketable challenger yet, but that could change in the coming weeks.
So for now, Strain (and everyone else in this campaign finance cheatsheet) will continue raising money.
Jeremy Alford can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.
