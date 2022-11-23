Jeremy Alford

The ongoing election cycle and speculation about control of Congress kept most politicos in Louisiana busy and distracted this fall. But now attention spans are beginning to branch off, especially as the 2023 regular session comes into focus and state lawmakers launch their re-election bids ahead of next year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.