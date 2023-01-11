While the Republican side of the governor’s race doesn’t exactly lack drama and intrigue, the Democratic side of things has become a downright mystery.
There are no declared Democratic candidates in this year’s race for governor — not yet at least. The pressure to field a suitable candidate is high, though, especially for party diehards hellbent on proving a Democrat, like Gov. John Bel Edwards, can once again take the Governor’s Mansion.
A 1,000-sample poll went into the field last week to test, among other things, the name of Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt for governor. Real estate investor and developer AP Marullo III of New Orleans commissioned the poll. “Katie is just one element of this independent poll,” Marullo said. “Above all, this effort is to ensure we have the most viable candidate for Louisiana. As we all know there is a lot at stake.”
Asked for a comment, Bernhardt said, “My priority is to field the best candidate to represent the people of Louisiana. I’m humbled that fellow stakeholders are stepping up to get independent data that will be helpful in this objective. It’s flattering to be included as a potential candidate but my primary objective is to utilize all the information available to ensure we run the best candidate. Our future, our children’s future, is on the line, it is essential we have the best candidate to fight for a future we all deserve-and I’m going to make sure that happens.”
The news was not well received in Democratic strongholds like New Orleans. That’s because Bernhardt’s election as chair was viewed as part of the push to expand the party’s reach into rural areas, even though in reality statewide Democratic votes — for turnout purposes — are largely housed in urban areas.
Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is telling reporters that his polling shows he is “by far” the strongest Democrat considering the race for governor. But Wilson, along with the other Democrats mentioned in this column, has not made a final decision. In comparison, Wilson is a real threat to every Democrat in this race, particularly if he’s able to tap into the political infrastructure built by his boss, Edwards.
The wild card, meanwhile, is East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore, who at one point last year was flirting with running for attorney general. These days, he’s leaning towards a run for governor possibly. “I have continued to discuss my potential candidacy with many people and family,” Moore said. “I am strongly considering it but have not made a final decision. I expect to have a decision in the next few weeks or sooner.”
On the other side of the political spectrum this month, Republican candidates are finally making their final decisions known. For example, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser both announced they intend to stay put and will not run for governor this year.
Of the two, Kennedy could become a major player in this race. Between his campaign finance account and statewide profile, Kennedy could literally take a no-name politician, endorse them and make them a major player overnight. At some point this year, all eyes and ears will return to Kennedy to find out who he favors.
Saying yes to the race this week was Treasurer John Schroder, who has said all along he would be a contender. “God willing, I will be your next governor,” Schroder said in a letter to supporters this week. “The campaign is not going to be an easy one. We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win but it’s a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana.”
Schroder joins two other announced candidates: Attorney General Jeff Landry, a fellow Republican, and attorney Hunter Lundy of Lake Charles, an Independent who has his campaign bus parked outside the Capitol this week.
In terms of additional speculation, GOP Congressman Garret Graves has gone from saying last year he’s thinking about the race to saying absolutely nothing right now. That’s probably a sign that Graves is more interested in the Beltway, where he’s moving up the ranks of the Transportation Committee and nurturing a close relationship with the new House leadership. But time will tell.
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell and state Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville may join the fold as well. Both say they’ll make final announcements soon.
With qualifying roughly 200 days away, let’s hope all of the final decisions are coming soon.
Jeremy Alford can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.