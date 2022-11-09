It’s probably safe to call Attorney General Jeff Landry the leading candidate for governor. We can do that because, technically, there’s only one other candidate in the field for the big 2023 race: personal injury attorney Hunter Lundy, an Independent from Lake Charles.
Political observers wondered why Landry wanted to be in the field first. Why risk the extended exposure? Now we have at least part of the answer.
While a dozen other candidates pondered their official announcements this fall, Landry and his team were hard at work securing the endorsement of the Louisiana Republican Party. The nod became official late Sunday evening during a Zoom meeting of the party’s Executive Committee.
The committee’s decision produced the earliest endorsement of any gubernatorial candidate by the state GOP. The endorsement was yet another signal that Landry plans to negotiate from a place of strength during his 2023 campaign.
Capturing the endorsement this early was no easy task. Prior to Sunday night’s digital vote of the Executive Committee, Landry secured individual endorsements from a majority of the membership of the Republican State Central Committee.
RSCC members who took a public stance in the drive to endorse Landry are now dealing with the aftermath.
“There is nothing more conservative, nothing more Republican, than competition,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a possible candidate for governor. “This endorsement process looks more like communist China than the Louisiana we know and love. Some think this is a coronation. Real republicans will make sure we have an election, not a monarchy.”
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, another possible contender, tweeted her thoughts: “The citizens of Louisiana do not need back room deals and political insiders telling them who should be our next governor. They are fully capable of deciding this themselves.”
Treasurer John Schroder, who also wants to be in the mix, added, “Almost a year out? This is more about money and inside party politics! There’s still a lot of water that must pass under the bridge. Ultimately, the citizens of Louisiana must have candidates who present ideas and solutions to fix the problems of this state.”
The outrage isn’t confined to the field of candidates. Among some RSCC members, like Michael DiResto of Baton Rouge, a former senior advisor to the party, there’s also a feeling of unease about the decision and process.
“For a party that’s been harping for two years about election integrity and honoring the will of all legitimate voters, tonight’s action by the state GOP Executive Committee stinks like yesterday’s diapers,” DiResto said in a statement. “I’m an elected member of the RSCC, and they did not seek my opinion before taking this action. That’s not real representative democracy in action. Our regular fourth quarter RSCC meeting was scheduled for and was supposed to happen last weekend, where this matter could have been openly discussed, but the party leadership cancelled that meeting. Now I know why, and that’s disturbing.”
DiResto added, “I have no horse yet in the governor’s election, because we haven’t even heard any of the announced or potential candidates spell out a policy platform. But as a lifelong Republican, the idea that a small cabal would pre-empt the democratic process literally under the cover of darkness and in a smoke-filled Zoom goes against the foundational values of our party. I predict it will backfire.”
While Landry can declare victory this week, the real winner in all of this may be the Louisiana Republican Party. There’s not a whole lot the party can offer Landry’s campaign that it can’t do for itself. But Landry, one of Louisiana’s most sophisticated fundraisers, could certainly help the party address its financial needs.
The endorsement also places a target on Landry’s back. He’s the political piñata that’s holding all the momentum. His opponents will have few other options for their sticks. But Landry, a political pro from rough-and-tumble Iberia Parish, surely knows as much— and he’s probably more eager for a scrap than anyone else.
Others who are either thinking about the race for governor or are rumored to be adjacent to the developing field include U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, who is said to be leaning toward a run; activist Gary Chambers of Baton Rouge; Congressman Garret Graves; West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard; U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; state Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville; state Sen. Gary Smith of Norco; former U.S. Attorney Donald Washington of Lafayette; and state Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson of Lafayette.
Jeremy Alford can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.
