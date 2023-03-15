The POTUS Factor: This gubernatorial cycle, like the one before it and the others before that, will in some ways — both large and small — be colored by the upcoming race for president.
This trend watch begins with Attorney General Jeff Landry, who will soon have the stamp of approval from the entire political infrastructure surrounding former President Donald Trump. But will the Trump endorsement and Trump money also bring in anti-Trump forces? That’s what some of the conservative operatives attached to the other GOP candidates for governor are hoping. The anti-Trump money could create a nice fundraising bump for either state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, state Rep. Richard Nelson, Treasurer John Schroder and/or LABI President Stephen Waguespack.
This year’s election cycle is the last show before the presidential primary, and many believe the leading presidential contenders, like Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, will need some red state victories. In some states, that may mean presidential contenders squaring off and getting behind different campaigns. But it’s not going to happen organically in Louisiana, according to longtime political observers. Operatives are going to have to go out and sell this to the anti-Trump crowd to get folks interested. Supporters of former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, meanwhile, don’t believe President Joe Biden will factor as much into the Democrat’s bid for governor.
The Next Big Story: With Stephen Waguespack announced for governor, the citizens of Capitoland, especially those in the business lobby, want to know what will happen with his enviable job at LABI.
The president’s job Waguespack resigned from to run from governor is among the highest-paying jobs in association management and government relations in Louisiana. The rumor mill is already churning out names to replace him.
But the real challenge for Waguespack’s replacement will be to move the organization back into a middle lane after its former president moderated a forum of gubernatorial candidates and then announced himself the following week.
JBE Steps Up: Gov. John Bel Edwards endorsed Shawn Wilson last week and now the real work begins. If there’s any way the governor can truly help his chosen candidate, it’s with money. Will the governor help Wilson raise money after shutting down his own campaign finance endeavors ahead of retirement? The answer is yes. On Monday, March 27, Edwards is hosting a fundraiser for Wilson in New Orleans. Supporters hope it’s the first of many events.
On Television: According to @MediumBuying, Treasurer John Schroder placed his first television ad buy last week and the new commercial is on the air right now. It features Schroder in his kitchen talking about the right “recipe” for Louisiana.
TV Debate Planned: The Council for A Better Louisiana and Louisiana Public Broadcasting are partnering once again to host a statewide televised debate in the Louisiana governor’s race. The forum will be held on Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and broadcast across LPB’s statewide network and in the New Orleans metro area through strategic partnerships. It will originate from the LPB studios in Baton Rouge. Criteria for candidate participation and format will be released at a later date.
Donor Watch: There’s a lot of chatter about Stephen Waguespack pulling donors off of Jeff Landry, but so far there’s no avalanche to report. A half dozen conservative donors contacted for this item said they’re sticking with Landry, while others indicate they may simply give to both. Mega-donors Boysie Bollinger and Joe Canizaro are sticking with Landry. “Jeff has the courage and determination to effect real reforms to turn our state around and start a rebirth of jobs, industries, and opportunities in Louisiana. Together with our congressional delegation and the state legislature, we have a great team and Jeff is the right person to lead us into a great future,” the two men say in a joint statement. Looking ahead, fellow mega-donors Lane Grigsby, Eddie Rispone and Dave Roberts are joining others to host a fundraiser for Landry this week in Baton Rouge.
Everything Matters: While it won’t glean many headlines, politicos took note this week when the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish endorsed the Cajun candidate in the race, Attorney General Jeff Landry. It was notable because the nod originated from the backyard of former LABI President Stephen Waguespack, who will need hometown support to win.
Jeremy Alford can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.
