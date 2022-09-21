Jeremy Alford

According to several election officials, 800 erroneous mail-in ballots covering seven precincts in Shreveport were accidentally sent to voters this month. The ballots in question included incorrect Shreveport City Council boundaries, an unfortunate byproduct from the recent redistricting process. Election officials assumed there would problems this fall related to redistricting, but so far the Shreveport snafu is the only known instance. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.