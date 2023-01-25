While the last couple years have offered up some red-hot mayoral races, the 2023 fall ballot will fall short on the same kind of municipal mania.
“This is an off-year for municipal elections. There are just six municipal elections scheduled for the spring,” said John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, which saw more than 80 of its mayor-members on the ballot in 2022.
That means the localized action this fall will partly be confined to races for parish president. (There are other posts up for grabs on the parish level this year, too, such as sheriff and assessor, but those elections will have to wait for another column.)
The fall ballot won’t present Guy Cormier and his team at the Police Jury Association with the kind of turnover experienced in 2020, when 11 new parish presidents were elected. But there are still plenty of important, competitive races to track.
Most elections for parish president will be humdrum, with incumbents working overtime to protect their incumbency. A couple, however, will be notable, starting with the re-election bid of Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso. Elected in 1997, Ourso is the dean of Louisiana’s parish presidents and his shadow will only grow with another term.
Elsewhere, there are at least three open seats for parish president in St. Bernard, St. Mary and Terrebonne. In three other parishes, Livingston, Washington and West Baton Rouge, incumbents are opting to pack it up rather than seeking subsequent terms.
ST. BERNARD: There may be at least three politicos looking to replace St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis, including Parish Councilwoman Kerri Callais, Parish Councilman Richard Lewis and Louie Pomes, the assistant director of public works.
ST. MARY: There is only one name of note to follow St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff (so far) and it belongs to former state Rep. Sam Jones, a close friend of Gov. John Bel Edwards. Look for Jones to make a strong run.
TERREBONNE: After years of service in the state House and then as Terrebonne parish president, Gordie Dove is making way for the next leader down the bayou. Parish Councilman Danny Babin, who ran last cycle; Parish Council Chairman Darrin Guidry; and real estate developer Mike LaRussa are seen as early contenders.
LIVINGSTON: Parish President Layton Ricks announced in December he would not seek re-election. Parish Councilmen Jeff Ard and Randy Delatte have officially announced.
WASHINGTON: With Washington Parish President Ned Thomas creating a vacancy, a handful of folks will likely throw their hats in the ring. Among those to watch are Sarah Cook, Franklinton public works manager and GOP parish committee member, and state Rep. Malinda White.
WEST BATON ROUGE: After five terms in office, West Baton Rouge Parish President Pee Wee Berthelot is hanging it up. Parish Councilman Kirk Allain of Cajun Outboards was said to be looking at the post, but local politicos are expecting an early and strong start from the parish’s chief financial officer Jason Manola, who announced last week. Democrat Clayton Hebert, who ran and lost four years ago, may make a return as well.
Bigger battles may loom for incumbents who are facing challenges back home. The hottest may go down in Lafayette, where President Josh Guillory will have an impressive war chest to defend his various challenges involving alcohol addiction recovery, questioned land deals and other allegations of administrative mismanagement.
Monique Blanco Boulet, the daughter of late Gov. Kathleen Blanco and a registered Republican, is telling friends and family she will run against Guillory. Former assistant parish attorney Jan Swift has already announced as well.
St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper looks primed for another run as well, but he may field a rather serious challenge from Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer. A popular public official and former House member, Cromer is seen as a candidate who can bridge a growing divide (east versus west) that’s slowly developing in the parish. As for a wildcard, Rick Franzo, president of Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany, seems engaged in the local race.
Speaker Clay Schexnayder has likewise garnered some local intrigue as supporters urge him to run for parish president in Ascension. If that happens, he could prompt an epic battle against incumbent Parish President Clint Cointment.
Have any news tips for future columns about other parish-wide races this fall, such as sheriff or assessor? Is there another race for parish president I should cover? Send your election tidbits to JJA@LaPolitics.com.
