The upcoming regular session slated to convene April 10 would be both the most ridiculous time and — maybe — the most opportune for members of the Legislature to discuss increasing their own pay.
On one hand, lawmakers will face re-election just a few months later, in October, and an unexpected proposal to hike their own salaries may not sit well with voters. Plus, more than a few critics will find little comfort in senators and representatives boosting elected pay before raising the minimum wage.
On the other hand, this could be the last regular session for quite some time where lawmakers will find a sympathetic ear in the Governor’s Mansion. When he was a state representative in 2008, Gov. John Bel Edwards voted in favor of raising the annual base salary of legislators from $16,800 to $37,000.
That failed 2008 pay raise package remains a legendary case study in politics and policymaking. Lawmakers and the administration of former Gov. Bobby Jindal worked overtime to forge a compromise on the issue and both sides gave their respective word.
When the public pushed back, however, Jindal changed his mind — but only after making lawmakers vote on the legislation that he ultimately vetoed. As for the lawmakers who made those controversial votes, few if any faced repercussions back home.
The compensation issue re-emerged over the weekend when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed a bill to increase the base pay of lawmakers there from $110,000 to $142,000. New York lawmakers are now the highest paid legislators in the nation.
State Rep. Mandie Landry, a New Orleans Democrat, took to Twitter and noted New York lawmakers make almost 10 times more than Louisiana lawmakers. “Even $40,000 per year would be a substantial difference for us,” she said. “Maybe things would look different here if all Louisiana residents had the capability to run for the Legislature.”
If Louisiana lawmakers truly want to make a go of this issue in the next regular session, they could consider legislation that would allow any increase in base pay to take effect in a future term — perhaps the one that begins in 2028. That may not do much to help lawmakers who are currently serving, but it could at least help the institution keep pace with the southern regional average.
According to a report from Senate staff during the 2008 debate, lawmakers make about $9.35 per hour in base pay, based on nothing more but participation in legislative sessions and committee meetings. If the 2008 bill would have passed, that hourly rate would have jumped to $20.83.
For some lawmakers, it’s a limited equation, since it doesn’t take into account the work that transpires away from the Capitol and back home. While the state Constitution defines their positions as part-time, lawmakers keep full-time schedules at their district offices.
If Jindal had not vetoed the 2008 proposal, the pay raise would have initially costed voters $3.3 million in 2009 and $17.8 million during the first five years of implementation. (The raise was tied to the Consumer Price Index and designed for annual adjustments.)
“I wish we could explain this to voters in quick sound bites, but it’s too complicated,” Landry said in her comments on New York’s legislation. “I think voters would approve of a sufficient raise if we could describe the situation in detail.”
While Louisiana lawmakers must suffer the indignity of having the 17th lowest legislative salary in the nation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, they do receive other forms of compensation from the state.
In addition to a $168 per diem and mileage reimbursements, lawmakers in Louisiana are allowed several thousand dollars each for unvouchered expenses and office costs. They also receive health insurance and, in some cases, below-market rental rates for apartments.
The current $16,800 legislative wage was established 42 years ago, back when gasoline was $1.31 gallon. The average base salary for a lawmaker in American, meanwhile, weighed in at roughly $39,000 last year.
Our senators and representatives certainly have strong arguments to make when it comes to legislative compensation. Voters, for their part, may be more receptive to the idea if lawmakers could similarly find ways to boost the compensation of all residents.
This is an election year, after all.
Jeremy Alford can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.
