Jeremy Alford

John Bel Edwards, the man who won Louisiana’s two most expensive races for governor, has just $66,000 in his personal campaign finance account.
At this rate, Edwards will leave office with less cash on hand than any of his recent predecessors.
The governor has said repeatedly he has no interest in running for office again, and the state of his fundraising — by design — shows as much.
But that doesn’t mean Edwards won’t exercise his influence during the final months of his governorship. To the contrary, Edwards seems ready and eager to engage in the search for his replacement.
Pumping the Brakes on Fundraising
During the same period in his own second term in 2014, former Gov. Bobby Jindal had more than $2 million in his personal account as he mounted a bid for the White House. By the following year, Jindal was out of the presidential race but not out of money. He kept spending out of his account until 2017.
After deciding not to seek re-election, late Gov. Kathleen Blanco left office in 2008 with nearly $2.6 million. She used that account to cover office and staffing expenses, until she passed away in 2019. Believe it or not, the last donation from the Blanco campaign account was made just 11 months ago and was a $33,000 gift to the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
During his first full year out of office in 2005, late Gov. Mike Foster still had $187,000 in his account, which he used to pay his dues to the City Club and Camelot Club, among other expenses.
Edwards, meanwhile, only accepted six donations last year for his personal campaign finance account.
“This is indicative of what Gov. Edwards has said,” said consultant Richard Carbo, a trusted advisor and former administration staffer. “He doesn’t intend to run for public office. With the campaign account, things are winding down and the term is ending and fundraising needs are different.”
Carbo added that the governor’s team has transitioned most operations over to Edwards’ leadership PAC, or political action committee, which reported $168,000 on hand in February. But eventually even that will be tapered off. “This will allow the governor to continue supporting candidates and organizations,” said Carbo.
The Next Race for Governor
How Edwards will apply his influence and resources, including any available dollars, during his final year in office is the real question, especially as the race to replace him heats up.
Next year will certainly be an opportunity for the Edwards Administration and his leadership PAC to focus on legacy-building. So get ready to hear a lot about what has transpired over the past two terms.
The 2023 regular session, his last, may also present opportunities for Edwards to highlight policy topics he believes the candidates for governor should discuss.
Asked by reporters earlier this month if he would endorse, Edwards stopped short of committing, but did take a position on the attorney general’s candidacy.
“You can bet it won’t be Jeff Landry,” Edwards said.
As such, an anti-Landry role seems most obvious. Consultant Trey Ourso of Baton Rouge, another Edwards ally, along with other operatives are already angling to build an “Anybody But Landry” outfit — possibly using GUMBO PAC, which supported Edwards’ two runs.
The Value of an Endorsement
Pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics, which works mostly for conservative clients, said Edwards could have a role to play in the governor’s race whether there’s a marketable Democrat or not.
“He could always endorse someone,” said Couvillon, “or he could have more of an indirect impact. As a Democratic governor, he cannot overtly endorse a Republican, but he could do the ‘wink, wink, nod, nod’ routine in the direction of a preferred candidate. His endorsement will have some value.”
Clancy DuBos of New Orleans, WWL-TV analyst and the political editor for Gambit, said Edwards may end up taking a different route than most governors, save Foster, who pushed hard for Jindal’s election. “Most, but not all, former governors stayed completely out of the races to succeed them,” said DuBos.
He added the attorney general only has himself to blame if Edwards gets involved and makes an impact. “John Bel Edwards has been the target of Jeff Landry on so many gratuitous attacks that now the governor has every reason to fire back,” said DuBos.
Plus, an appeal from Edwards in the next race for governor may reach more voters than just Democrats.
“I think he could be very effective among Democrats, but also moderate Republicans and Independents,” DuBos said. “The Republicans who give JBE good marks are not an insignificant number.”
Jeremy Alford is the publisher of LaPolitics Weekly and LaPolitics.com. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.
