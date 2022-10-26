Jim Brown

As the Ukrainian War drags on, some of America’s strongest allies are becoming less than supportive, in spite of strong urging by the Biden Administration.  India has failed to offer any help, and the British support is becoming shaky due to their own financial and political problems at home.  Italy’s new prime minister had some positive things to say about Vladimir Putin during her recent successful campaign. The strongest allied supporter out of the Europe Union has become France.

