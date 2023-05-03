Jim Brown

Alright! Alright!  I just know all your readers are anxious to find out my thoughts on the coming gubernatorial election.  We are five and a half months away from the first primary election date (October 14th), with seven major candidates for governor having announced so far. Remember that Louisiana has this “jungle primary,” where all candidates, irrespective of party affiliation, run against each other at the same time.  So it’s possible for two candidates of the same political party to face each other in the general election that takes place on Saturday, November 18th.

