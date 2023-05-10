Jim Brown

In case you missed the news bulletin, a number of legislators in Baton Rouge say they just have to have a big pay raise to survive.  The initial proposal was for legislators to see a pay bump from the current $16,800 to $60,000.  But it could be a big election issue.  “Some people, if they vote for this, it could cost them an election,” said Rep Barry Ivey.”

