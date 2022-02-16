News reports across the state this past week reported that flood insurance rates in Louisiana will rise more than 129% over the next decade with many policyholders seeing an increase of more than four times what they are currently paying.
Two years ago, Congress merely put its finger in the flood insurance dike with legislation that supposedly capped the skyrocketing rates of property owners in flood prone areas.
But what our minions in Washington didn’t tell us is that the rates are continuing to climb dramatically.
A few years back, Allstate Insurance Company suggested the creation of a state run money pool to limit how much all property insurers have to pay when a hurricane hits the state in the future. But here’s the problem.
Who pays for the pool? You guessed it. Every property owner in the state is charged through a new assessment. So the rates continue to go through the roof with no relief in sight.
Actually, the Allstate plan wasn’t such a bad idea if you go back a few years. The same plan was suggested by the insurance department back in the 90s. But the legislature and the insurance department mistakenly went a different direction creating this monster called the Citizens Property Insurance Company, and the state missed the chance to contain property rates and create a much healthier insurance climate. So what to do?
Give the Allstate suggestion a good review. It’s not that bad of an idea, but the defect is that Louisiana is much too small to go it alone. The Governor should start immediate discussions with Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama to form a joint pool. Leave out Florida for they have too much future risk. If a joint effort had been in place pre-Katrina, the present crisis would have been greatly reduced.
But the most important idea is for the Louisiana congressional delegation to join the Governor in proposing what the country did after 9/11.
Form a national catastrophic fund that allows any state that faces a national disaster to join in. Oklahoma for tornados, California for earthquakes, flooding protection in the Midwest, and of course hurricane protection for coastal states. If New York could demand it after 9/11, you would hope there would be substantial support for a national catastrophic plan because of a; the recent natural disasters across the nation.
The Louisiana Legislature should authorize the forming of a Joint Underwriting Association for Louisiana businesses. Any business could join and pay a monthly assessment that would be used to buy re-insurance for the Association. This is a short term fix, but would buy some time for many businesses who cannot find affordable insurance until the other proposals listed above take effect.
None of this is that original or rocket science. It’s a matter of emphasis. And the Governor obviously has to become involved. In all but twelve states, the Insurance Commissioner is appointed. So congress will look to Governors to aggressively pursue these important concepts.
There are ways to resolve this major insurance crisis. But it will take more focus and much stronger leadership. Isn’t the time right?
Jim Brown’s syndicated column appears each week in numerous newspapers throughout the nation and on websites worldwide. You can read all his past columns and see continuing updates at www.jimbrownusa.com.
