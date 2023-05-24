Jim Brown

Sometimes, you just want to roll down your car window and let out a scream. No, not because someone is passing you in road rage. The kind of wrath I’m talking about is the outrageous spending that takes place in many agencies of Louisiana state government.  Here is what has gotten my dander up. US News and World Report just released their state rankings. Where is Louisiana? Right where it was last year. Dead last.

