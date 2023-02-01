Jim Brown

If you have lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal.  Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.”  And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”  Seal was a larger-than-life character who flew plane loads of cocaine for the infamous medallion drug cartel out of Columbia headed by notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.  His drug running days ended abruptly when he was killed in a hail of bullets right here in Baton Rouge in 1986.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.