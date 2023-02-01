If you have lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.” Seal was a larger-than-life character who flew plane loads of cocaine for the infamous medallion drug cartel out of Columbia headed by notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. His drug running days ended abruptly when he was killed in a hail of bullets right here in Baton Rouge in 1986.
Jim Brown: The Baton Rouge murder of Barry Seal
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
