Do you want your retirement fund based on personal beliefs and cultural trends or would you prefer sound investment analysis and due diligence to be the basis? Would you like to pay more taxes because someone thinks gender is multiple choice and feels you should believe that, too? If social equity factors tank Louisiana’s investment ratings and the state loses money, that money will have to come from somewhere. That somewhere may end up being your bank accounts.
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors do not belong in financial decision-making.
Corporate America does not have the right to force its woke beliefs down the throats of those who do not share them. I recently penned a letter to S&P Global Ratings pointing out that their new rating metrics infect what is supposed to be an unbiased determination of states’ financial strength and long-term viability.
Credit ratings should be – and historically have been – based on the evaluation or assessment of the likelihood of default. I object to ESG credit indicators that put Louisiana at an unfair competitive disadvantage in the municipal market and will be used to unjustly drive up the price of bonds supported by Louisiana taxpayers and ratepayers.
The State of Louisiana has not missed a debt payment or otherwise defaulted in modern times. Our constitutional and statutory protocols and debt limits virtually assure payments are made to bondholders. My five years as State Treasurer have seen five years of strong financial performance and significantly increased reserves. The same ESG indicators rating agencies now utilize in the credit rating process have been present during my entire term, yet our financial performance continues to improve. This proves that the significance of those ESG indicators is overstated.
The use of ESG indicators to determine creditworthiness undermines the otherwise impartial credit rating systems and penalizes states like Louisiana with a thriving fossil fuel industry. Ratings already consider a variety of metrics, including the economy, demographics, various risks, and governance, so there is no need for separate metrics. The trajectory of the rating system has gone from gauging the ability to pay debt service to forcing alignment with political beliefs. ESG credit indicators are another example of big businesses using economic force to control behaviors to drive a political agenda. Such use of credit ratings is contrary to the true intent of such ratings.
Louisiana’s robust oil and natural gas sector should be applauded as an attribute, not painted as a vile industry that deserves to be punished. Such punishment translates to hundreds of thousands of real dollars that the state will lose when ratings are invaded by ESG dictates. That money can no longer end up in the hands of hardworking Louisianans or circulate through our economy.
ESG is political propaganda disguised in sheep’s clothing as fiscal policy.
As your State Treasurer, I will continue to work tirelessly to keep Louisiana safe and protected.
John M. Schroder is Louisiana State Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.