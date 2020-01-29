Bill Clinton perplexed George Bush, during a presidential debate, when he favored X given one set of circumstances and opposed X under different circumstances. Based on Bush’s response, it seemed he interpreted Clinton as inconsistent, contradictory, maybe hypocritical, and genuinely incredulous.
As an experimental psychologist, I wondered: If laboratory rats discriminate, why didn’t George Bush?
Indeed, consistency is so prominent in social life that there is a class of consistency theories. Balance theory represents one subset, and cognitive dissonance theories represent another. Moreover, consistency plays a role in literature. Dickens, for example, seemed well aware of the power of inconsistency, even if only apparent. His opening words in A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” clearly demonstrate relationships between inconsistency, contradiction, ambiguity, and uncertainty.
Moreover, inconsistency mitigates predictability, and predictability has value, especially when uncertainty is aversive. Furthermore, according to dissonance theories, inconsistencies (can) create unpleasant feelings leading to rationalization and, perhaps, denial.
Predictability not only influences perception and interpersonal relations; it is a cornerstone of the scientific method. However, although reliability and effect size are increasingly popular among social scientists, how much predictability an organism or system needs on an everyday basis rarely is addressed. For people who value 24-7-365 as magical numbers, optimal predictability seems preferred. Consider, for example, studies of “illusory correlation” since these demonstrate people embrace false associations making reality more predictable. That is, people often think unrelated variables are correlated, or overestimate a real correlation.
Indeed, consistency is so highly regarded that dependability is considered synonymous. For example, imagine someone consistently described as undependable. Does it make sense? On some level, it is like the opening paragraph in A Tale of Two Cities all over again.
Differentiation and discrimination help mitigate confusion resulting from real or imagined inconsistencies. Consider inconsistency relative to lying, hypocrisy and cheating (with the understanding, of course, someone could consistently lie or cheat). Then again, maybe differentiation is irrelevant.
However, a recent example pertaining to Drew Brees may prove illustrative; that is, on a recent record night for Brees, on national television, Steve Young repeatedly asserted Brees’ success was due to his ability “to lie”.
As someone who internalized Christian values as a youth, and a social psychologist, that jarred me! Indeed, it sounded wrong, and led to questioning the effect of Young’s words on his listeners’ values, especially impressionable adolescent listeners. Thus, this afforded opportunity to clarify meanings of “lying” and deception and cheating seemed like useful comparisons.
According to The Merriam-Webster Dictionary of Synonyms and Antonyms, lying, prevaricate, equivocate, palter and fib mean telling an untruth”. Lying, a blunt term “imputes dishonesty to a speaker”. Deceive, mislead, delude, and beguile mean “lead astray or frustrate by underhandedness”. Deception implies “imposing a fake idea or belief causing confusion, bewilderment, or helplessness”. Cheating, cozen, defraud, and swindle mean “get something by dishonesty or deception”.
So, Brees does not lie or cheat. He deceives and misleads. And, this is what Brees does on a football field. Who knows whether it generalizes to life style?
Moreover, characterizing Brees as hypocritical (which Young didn’t say) seems ludicrous, irrelevant and worthless. However, given the current preponderance of hypocrisy, pondering the relationship between hypocrisy and inconsistency might be worthwhile, along with deception, lying, and cheating. And, driving affords opportunity to confront hypocrisy.
For example, how does one claim s/he values life and drive recklessly? How does someone say life is sacred and run a red light, a stop sign and/or otherwise drive recklessly? Is this deceptive, cheating, lying? Is the driver hypocritical and, if so, what are the inconsistencies?
Like numerous words, hypocrisy shares meaning with other terms and, indeed, shares commonality with sanctimonious, pharisaical, and canting; all meaning “affecting more virtue or religious devotion than one actually possesses”. Hypocritical “implies an appearance of goodness, sincerity, or piety by one who is deficient in these qualities or who is corrupt, dishonest, or irreligious”, and canting “implies the use of religious or pietistic language without evidence”.
Furthermore, hypocrisy has additional meaning given that it typically involves inconsistency, incongruity, between one’s true beliefs and how they behave publically. For example, there is the previously mentioned belief that life, any life, every life, is sacred and the fact that one jeopardizes life, including his or her own, if and when s/he runs a red light, a stop sign, etc. So, how does this hypocrisy work?
Maybe this is a futile question. Maybe, it is like defining “apathy” to a world of apathetic people. Maybe hypocrisy is a mere joke!
Nay, maybe hypocrisy is meaningful. However, maybe it is meaningful given X, but not if other than X. Maybe it just doesn’t apply to the word “sacred” and the so-called belief in sanctity of life? Maybe none of this matters because when someone drives s/he becomes special and, therefore, has to be first at the next red light; damn those who get in the way.
PS: If you think inconsistency, hypocrisy, and the sanctity of life are worthwhile and relevant to our community, starting with our roadways, join my students and I on a State Farm funded project. We choose to believe the hypocrisy in one saying s/he values life is fundamentally inconsistent with running a red light because one jeopardizes life when one drives recklessly.
Joseph Raymond McGahan, Ph.D., is a professor at the University of Louisiana.Monroe. He can be reached at mcgahan@ulm.edu.
