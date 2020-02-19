Four keywords (or phrases) represent our project entitled “Thoughtful and Cooperative Approaches for Getting from Here to There and Back.” Freedom and responsibility are foremost, as is power. Sanctity of life also is a major part of our current model.
Given the project is in an early phase of development, our tentative hypotheses are:
• Power grounded in responsibility is fundamentally different than power (that is) not grounded in responsibility,
• Responsibility grounded in belief that life is sacred is different than when it is not grounded in such belief, and
(3) Freedom is a function of 1 and 2.
Habit, mindfulness, and hypocrisy also are keywords, along with perceived invincibility and, at this time, we are uncertain where these fit in the model.
Thus far, conversations and discussions with people about this project and its implications for life in Ouachita Parish, with emphasis on how we drive, tend to be enjoyable and productive. One might even say these conversations flow with relative ease; that is, until sanctity of life becomes part of the conversation. At those points it is as if a quiet turbulence enters the conversation, as if the prime is lost, and the moment is awkward. Indeed, recommendations to leave that phrase out of discussions about the model have been explicit, and I appreciate those concerns.
Philosophers, psychologists and others know the power of association, and I’m willing to surmise that the phrase “sanctity of life” is associated with the Pro Life : Pro Choice debate, although the word debate may be a stretch. Indeed, it does not take a rocket scientist to know that discussions about these issues are likely to be one-sided and emotional, where enmity is virtually palpable, overt aggression a real possibility, and empathy as unlikely as what Freud characterized a “simple natural love between humans” upon learning about the horrors of World War I.
Debate is a popular word, especially as part of political process. By definition, it means “discuss a question by considering opposed arguments” according to, at least, English dictionaries and, given that it is taught and encouraged in educational systems, it sounds valued. Moreover, when there are opposed arguments, it sounds like a genuine necessity, unless the alternatives include indifference, conflict and warfare. Yet, debating skills seem more esoteric than conventional. Perhaps, the confirmation bias is a major limiting factor in this respect. That is, although it typically sounds humorous to my students when I say “it often seems people want to believe what they believe, even if they don’t know why they believe what they believe”, that way of thinking (or not thinking) may be prevalent.
Two examples pertaining to the belief that life is sacred stand out in my life; each example so compelling that it has a special place among my episodic memories. The first example, from the movie entitled Seven Years in Tibet, involved Tibetan monks praying to worms that they were going to displace in order to build the foundation for a movie theatre for their Dali Lama. And, I know that can sound absurd, but I got the point. The second example resulted from my daughter being born three months premature and me looking at her in (what is called) an Ohio Unit, a precursor to an incubator, and it involved a simple question made more complicated by what I want to call “infinite regress”: What was she like yesterday, and when was she not she?
I don’t know the answer to this last question, but I know it humbled me deeply. And, there is little doubt to me that I still understand that the Pro Life : Pro Choice issue is complicated simply by virtue of how it stirs emotions.
However, my point in including sanctity of life is our model for thoughtful and cooperative driving, is that there is zero doubt that the people in the cars with whom we share the road and the pedestrians who travel our paths are examples of life. There is no ambiguity in these examples. And, when people drive foolishly, when people recklessly and irresponsibly, they jeopardize life; sometimes they even end life. So, whereas I cannot force someone to say that he or she should value the sanctity of life, what I can say is: “How can you say that you value the sanctity of life and then run a stop sign, a red light, or otherwise drive in such a way that you are ‘a real and present danger’ to others as well as yourself”? How?
Maybe, if we got a handle on this issue, it would help us get a handle on the more complicated issues that will face us tomorrow and in the days afterward. Indeed, it could lead one to wonder “what if we (all) made Sanctity of Life a credo for our lives — think of how it would influence all the areas of life that it would touch” (Edward Davidson, personal communication).
Joseph R. McGahan, Ph.D. is a professor at the University of Louisiana-Monroe
