Critical race theory teaches that America is fundamentally racist to the core.
It seeks to brainwash young Louisianans with propaganda that portrays all white people as racists and implies that blacks and whites should mistrust each other. In classrooms across Louisiana and America, impressionable students are taught to hate our history, detest our country, and attack our Constitution and Founding Fathers. President Biden even wants CRT taught in the military.
But critical race theory is a lie! It’s Marxist poison. Liberal Progressives are trying to force-feed our students a dogma so extreme that it reduces everything and anything down to a matter of race. Public policy, American history, current culture, movies, books -- everything is reduced to bigotry and race. It’s wrong. It’s dangerous. It’s destructive. It’s un-American, and as Chairman of the Republican Party of Louisiana, I won’t stand for it.
Our party is on the front line working to elect school board members who love and respect their country, and with school board elections coming up fast, there’s no time to waste. I encourage my fellow Louisiana citizens to help recruit and elect conservative school board members in every parish who will stand up and fight for traditional American values and beliefs.
Our success in hundreds of school board elections is vital to our future. We can’t have hundreds of thousands of impressionable schoolchildren taught to disrespect our country, our history, our founding principles, our heroes and the American Dream.
Right now, we’re recruiting outstanding school board candidates; moms and dads who share our conservative patriotic values and understand why CRT is so destructive.
Many years ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. pointed the way to racial harmony. We should follow his example and reject the CRT path. Let’s do as he instructed us and judge people by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. A colorblind society is the answer, not a society riven by racial divisions and Marxism.
Louis Gurvich is chairman of the Republican Party of Louisiana.
