AMAZON,AMAZON,AMAZON! Almost every household in America has used their on-line ordering service. They bet that if someone, especially women could sit at home and purchase almost any item 24/7 with free shipping and free return they could capture the retail market. In order to compete, every major retailer had to also adapt to on-line purchasing. This idea has captured American shoppers and forever changed the way we shop and purchase anything we need or want. Small towns, rural areas and big cities now have the same access to shopping.With this change in the way America shops have come consequential changes in the retail landscape. I recently visited the Boardwalk in Bossier City, adjacent to the Bass Pro Shop. A once thriving development with retail stores and restaurants crowded with shoppers and diners. Today the Boardwalk is practically closed. While there are a few retailers and a restaurant or two the number of shoppers I saw told me that neither will survive long-term. I recently visited a large department store in Pecanland Mall. Entire sections of the store were closed and the only check-out counter I found was at the main entrance and exits. Reports of Shopping Malls struggling to stay open are surfacing nationwide.
