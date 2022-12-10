An important but seemingly hurried debate is currently under way regarding whether a pedagogy based in something known as Social Emotional Learning (SEL) should be present in early childhood education settings in Louisiana’s public pre-schools and daycares. One side says, “Yes,” while the other is saying, “Let’s slow down and make sure we know what we are getting with these new academic standards.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.