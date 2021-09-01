The vote by Senator Bill Cassidy in favor of the Pseudo-Infrastructure Bill that passed out of the U.S. Senate this month, will likely be remembered in Louisiana as the most destructive, Anti-Oil and Gas, Anti-Louisiana worker vote ever made by a Senator from Louisiana.
For fame and fortune, Senator Cassidy turned against Louisiana and joined other big spending, anti-energy advocates from around the national “oil patch” including Alaska (Senator Murkowski), Ohio (Senator Portman), Utah (Senator Romney) and West Virginia (Senator Capito).
As Senator Cassidy well knew, the Pseudo-Infrastructure Bill spends less than 25% of its one-trillion dollar cost on actual, traditional infrastructure.
Further, there is more money spent on promoting global warming science, and the Green New Deal mandates in this travesty of a bill, than there is spending on America’s real infrastructure. Equally dismaying is the fact that Senator Cassidy got Louisiana nothing special (i.e., not 30 pieces of silver; not 20) in exchange for his sell-out to D.C.
Now we have a strange, new group on our Louisiana airways “praising” Senator Cassidy’s vote on the Pseudo-Infrastructure Bill.
Don’t be fooled by a tricky D.C. name.
This first D.C. invader, is an anti-carbon, anti-oil and gas, D.C. lobby group that has come to Louisiana to support Senator Cassidy’s vote is “Citizens For Responsible Energy Solutions.” Be forewarned, CRES is simply a green new deal group from D.C.
The CRES mission statement starts with their support of “Clean Energy” that includes “. . . renewable energy-such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal sources.”
This group is a combination of carbon alternative, clean energy leftists, and the construction lobby that lives off government expenditures. Their hostility to oil and gas production is obvious in the “experience” of their leadership.
And, who are the D.C. swamp creature’s leaders who are spending thousand and thousand of dollars to praise Senator Cassidy’s vote against Louisiana and America’s energy independence?
Heather Reams, Executive Director “. . . is a frequent commentator on the politics of clean energy and the environment having been featured on MSNBC, NPR, and Newsmax TV, and in The Washington Post, Washington Examiner, Politico, Newsweek, Time, Roll Call, . . . .”
Charles Hernick, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, describes himself as “. . . executes strategies to advance clean energy solutions and innovative approaches to reducing carbon emissions . . . .”
As a qualification, Hernick indicates that he was “. . . appointed to the Maryland Clean Energy Council’s 2019 Advisory Council . . . .”
Worse yet, Charles claims to be “. . . a climate change expert . . . .”
Evan Dixon, is the Communications Director who “. . . worked as a booking producer for Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press . . . .”
Also, digital director for U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.). Senator Cassidy will forever be known for his turn-coat vote of 2021.
The new D.C. media money only affirms Cassidy’s commitment to his anti-Louisiana friends.
My request is simple. Senator Cassidy, be honest with Louisiana and resign from the Senate.
You can work for D.C. or maybe for Illinois (your real home).
Senator, you made lot of friends in D.C., even as you threw away Louisiana’s future.
Senator, the D.C. “Green New Deal” and Anti-Louisiana supporters pay well.
We know that America and Louisiana will be served best with you gone.
Paul Hurd is a Monroe attorney.
