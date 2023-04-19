Paul Hurd

This week’s good news is that while the Louisiana legislature is in session, it has not placed any new burdens on the working citizens and businesses of Louisiana. And the really good news is that our Legislators have before them an historic — if not Biblical — opportunity to escape the crushing weight of excess taxation and reverse our cancerous “Population Out-Migration.” If you demand that your legislators support the “Five Vote Economic Miracle,” the out-migration cancer will be healed, and our people and our businesses will grow exponentially.

