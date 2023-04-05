By Very Rev. Michael Thang’wa
Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Special to The Citizen
Has the Easter Event and message — the love of God made manifest to us through the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ — lost its power in our times?
Growing up in a small village in Kiambu, Central Kenya, we went to church religiously and it was clear to me, even at that tender age, that celebration of Easter had something special in it. Easter was a big family and Church event — and still it is! The fruits of Easter are continually shared within the context of Small Christian Communities — modelled after the Early Christian Communities — where sharing and caring for one another is a sign of oneness in Christ. And although we did not have the practice of Easter egg hunt or Easter bunny, I was taught that the true meaning of Easter is the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. We believed, we still believe, and we continue to grow in faith — and our lives continue to revolve around Jesus Christ crucified and Risen!
It is unfortunate that these days religious feast days and celebrations have been commercialized and disrobed of their religious and spiritual meaning and the effects, therein, to our existence as human beings in a relationship with God. The numbers of people who subscribe to the ‘nonreligious’ phenomenon continues to grow as Easter celebrations (and church attendance, as such) dwindle at an alarming rate. Many people have abandoned God and the gracious gift of his Son. And we continue to taste the bitter fruits of a humanity that has put aside the Easter message: violence against the weak and vulnerable; hatred; lack of respect for human life; individualism; despair; suicide — just to name a few. This shows that there is a need for renewal of persons in faith and a refocusing of our hearts and lives to where it all began — in the loving and compassionate heart of God! This means that we need to enter anew into the Easter Event and message — which brings us to an encounter with God who “…so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life” (John 3:16). Today, more than ever, we humanity needs Easter!
It is undeniable that the events surrounding the Passion, Crucifixion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ changed the history of the world and continues to change and to enrich the lives of those who dare to believe in Jesus Christ. The story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ that began with an empty tomb and continued with the numerous appearances of the Risen Lord is at the core of our faith. After he rose from the dead, Jesus appeared to Mary Magdalene, to the Eleven Apostles, and to more than five hundred disciples (1 Cor. 15:6). It is an experience that transformed lives. Peter is a good example of this transformation: he, (a coward who denied Jesus and deserted him in time of greatest need), in encountering the Risen lord, courageously preached the message of Easter far and wide without fear.
On our part, we may not be able to touch, see, or feel this Mystery of our Salvation, but it is real because resurrection is real. In Jesus Christ, life gushed forth for us to give meaning and purpose to us here on earth and eternal life with God forever. In Easter, the full manifestation of God’s love is given to us: humanity is alive because Jesus is alive! With this absolute truth in us, we need to reawaken in all people the awareness that whenever we celebrate Easter, with our focus on the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we share in this credible mystery and story of our faith; we share in the story of Jesus and his saving power; and that the Easter story becomes our story in faith.
The Easter Event, thus, remains powerful and salvific because it is about Christ crucified and risen from the dead. The Easter message remains an invaluable treasure for humanity: it speaks succinctly of the power of God over evil and death — giving us hope that does not disappoint. It is what all of us need to relive daily — wherever we may be on this God’s beautiful earth.
Easter compels us to choose Jesus Christ: this Jesus who was condemned to death and is now alive again through the power of God. Moreover, in the spirit of Easter, we are invited to live in joy: we rejoice because Jesus took upon himself our sins, conquered evil and death, and restored our relationship with God through his Death and Resurrection; to live in courage — for the message of the resurrected Lord to us is “Do not be afraid” (Mt.28:5-6); to persevere in hardships, suffering, and to endure the unfortunate experiences of life — sickness, death of a loved one, disappointments and frustrations — with hope. Like in the great symbol of the egg — that hatches and brings new life, in Easter the tomb is opened, and life comes out in abundance into the hearts that are open to it. We can count on this truth because Jesus will never die again: in him our human suffering is transformed into something redemptive: in him humanity is restored, renewed, and given hope. In the midst of human weakness and fallen state, we can trust the Risen Lord is with us to share in every human experience we go through. Hence, when we celebrate Easter in faith, the mystery of redemptive suffering is unlocked in our lives and we can trustingly present our own brokenness to the one who was broken for our sake so that, in his resurrection we can have our fallen nature restored. Likewise, in our search for meaning and happiness in life, Easter brings a breath of new life to us: where there is the darkness of fear and doubt — and of all evil — Easter enables us to trust even when we do not understand.
In our time and in our situation in life, we continue to live out the Easter message whenever we gather as a community of faith — the body of Christ — to celebrate the Word of God and the Sacraments. We put Jesus at the center of our lives. And as Jesus becomes more and more the center, life holds together — and we become truly alive. Crosses of life may not disappear, but they are given a deeper meaning.
Accordingly, since we have received grace upon grace through the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we embark on a mission of appreciating and sharing the love of God in us. As it was for the disciples of Jesus’ time, moved and renewed by the power of the resurrection of Jesus to preach the Good News with courage and conviction, so it is for us — the disciples of Jesus two thousand-plus years later — to share in the Easter Event and message as we die to our own former way of life in order to give a believable testimony by the way we live out our lives. Our focus should therefore be intended for a daily encounter and relationship with the risen Lord for our own transformation and that of the world. The Scripture says: “If then you were raised with Christ, seek what is above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God. Think of what is above, not of what is on earth. For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When Christ your life appears, then you too will appear with him in glory” (Gal. 3:1-4). Thus, Easter is not only a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection but also of our renewed life in Christ.
We can bring life to our troubled and depraved society by being true witnesses of the Risen Lord. Celebration of Easter invites us to hear the call to change — perhaps radical change; to embrace others with the love of God as made manifest to us through the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. We cannot be Easter people and remain the same old selves.
I hereby pose the question for all to ponder: what is humanity without Easter? Obviously, humanity is lost without Easter; hatred will continue to raise its ugly head in the hearts of many; we will continue to be a depraved society; no fulfillment in life, no meaningful lives. Without Easter, we cannot live lives pleasing to God; we cannot have hope for eternal life. Therefore, let us not allow anything to keep us away from the Risen Lord; let us come to him for healing of all our infirmities; let us learn from him the depth of sacrificial love. Let us rediscover our oneness as human beings and together seek healing of all our infirmities. Let Jesus teach us sacrificial love; let his peace quench every kind of fear in us; let him give us true joy and happiness. Finally, in all situations and circumstances of life, let us be true witnesses of God’s love and mercy to all people. As St. Augustine preached: “…let us then fearlessly acknowledge, and even openly proclaim, that Christ was crucified for us; let us confess it, not in fear but in joy, not in shame but in glory.”
The death of Jesus may have seemed a defeat, but with Easter we see a triumph over evil and death. Easter, therefore, is a great reminder that despite the crosses of life, there is victory in Jesus Christ, and all of us are welcome to share in this victory through faith and commitment to the Good News. As the adage goes, “it takes a village to raise a child,” it will take the Christian community — you and me — to raise and make more disciples for Christ; people who will faithfully embrace the message of hope, life, mercy, forgiveness, salvation! This Easter message is urgent: live it out and pass it on! For Christ is Risen, ALLELUIA!
God is good, all the time! All the time, God is good!
The Very Rev. Michael Thang’wa is pastor at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in
Monroe. For information:
www. jgschurch.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.