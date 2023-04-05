By Rev. Michael Wood
First West (First Baptist Church of West Monroe)
Special to The Citizen
“Please make sure your password contains at minimum 8 letters and one of the following symbols…”
In today’s society, it seems people are constantly taking steps to protect what is rightfully theirs—whether it is a password to limit outside access to an online account, cameras installed around the house, or a fence to keep the dogs from roaming the neighborhood. These steps attempt to keep mischievous people out, valuable objects securely in, or sometimes both.
What about securing the body of a dead man? Initially, that seems like a ridiculous question. Where’s a dead body going to go? Who would desire to take a lifeless corpse?
However, if the dead man shockingly claimed he would rise from the grave after three days, the assurance of the body’s location matters greatly.
Thousands of years ago, the reality of this exact situation deeply concerned the chief priests and Pharisees. In their minds they succeeded in putting to death this “imposter” by nailing him to a cross, but with His assertion of resurrection their problem still existed. They wanted to make sure Jesus’ body remained in the ground, otherwise in their minds the “last deception will be worse than the first.”
Why? Because any man that claims he will rise from the dead, and then accomplishes the feat, must be heard. He must be considered. He must be believed.
You see, A moral revolutionary can be admired. An inspiring teacher can be appreciated. A generational influencer can become a legend.
However, A genuinely resurrected King must be worshipped.
The religious leaders worried should Jesus’ body not remain in the ground, the man who claimed to be the Messiah would continually inspire people with his hopeful message of eternal life. That is exactly what took place.
And contrary to the religious leaders fears and expectations, it was not the result of the disciples Ocean’s Eleven style heist.
When speaking of his life, Jesus said, “No one takes it from me, but I lay it down on my own. I have the right to lay it down, and I have the right to take it up again. I have received this command from my Father.”
This Easter we once again celebrate that death could not defeat Jesus. The most well-trained, well-resourced soldiers of the world’s greatest army couldn’t keep his corpse secured. The power of God could not be stopped as Jesus rose again.
On that first Easter morning the empty tomb was a sign of victory. Not over the security provided by the Romans, but a much greater foe: death, sin, and hopelessness.
Jesus came to seek and save the lost. He lived, died, and rose again so that those lost in their sin could experience reconciliation with God. His death paid the penalty for our sin and provides the hope of a future with Him. Jesus, as a resurrected King, offers the gift of forgiveness of sin, reconciliation with God, and the promise of eternal life with Him to those that repent of their sin and by faith trust in Him.
Every day people desire to secure not just their possessions, but more importantly meaning in this life. We try to secure happiness, comfort, and purpose. This Easter be reminded that as we look to secure these things in our lives, we will only truly find them in the one who could not be secured in the tomb no matter how hard others tried.
Happy Easter!
If you are looking for a place to worship this Easter Sunday,
we would love to have you join us at First West. We will have
Easter services at our Calhoun campus at 9:00AM and 10:30AM, our Fairbanks Campus at 10:30, and at our West Monroe Campus
at 10:30AM. The West Monroe Easter Service will take place at the
Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
