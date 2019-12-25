Editor’s Note: The following column was first published on Jan. 4, 2018. It It is timely in light of LSU President F. King Alexander leaving LSU to become president at Oregon State University.
It must be tough being F. King Alexander.
As president of LSU, Alexander is paid $600,000 a year, which ranks among the highest salaries in the country for a president of a publicly funded university. That $600,000 salary doesn’t include the perks that are afforded the LSU president such as health insurance, retirement benefits and the list goes on and on.
The tough aspect of Alexander’s job, you see, apparently entails dealing with a meddling state lawmaker, or lawmakers, who allegedly have a bad habit of calling him on the telephone and threatening him. At least that’s the world Alexander lives in according to an op-ed writer at the leftist Washington Post.
The writer in question is Catherine Rampell, who in her Dec. 28 opinion piece in The Post wrote about why Republicans supposedly detest higher education. It was in that same opinion piece that Rampell wrote about Alexander allegedly being threatened with cuts in state funding if any LSU football players followed the lead of player-led protests in the NFL and took a knee during the playing of the National Anthem in Tiger Stadium.
Rampell wrote that Alexander himself relayed the story to her over dinner one night attended by a host of university presidents from across the country. The dinner meeting apparently served as an opportunity for Rampell to learn more about the difficulties university presidents supposedly must deal with in the face all of this anti-higher ed rhetoric from Republicans.
When The (Baton Rouge) Advocate contacted LSU apparently to determine the accuracy of Rampell’s op-ed as it related to Alexander’s allegations, a spokesman for the university issued a statement.
“I can confirm the phone call occurred, but we won’t name the person, as that was an unfortunate comment that is better left in the past. We hope that in the future, LSU’s state appropriations will be tied to its performance in the classrooms and laboratories and its economic contributions to our state,” said Jason Droddy, interim vice president of communications, in an email to The Advocate.
To be clear, the LSU football team remains in the locker room when the Tiger Marching Band plays the National Anthem in Tiger Stadium. According to Rampell’s column, Alexander pointed out that fact to the lawmaker, or lawmakers, who allegedly called him and allegedly threatened him with cuts in state funding.
The key word in all of this is alleged, or allegedly.
If we are to take Droddy’s statement at face value that the alleged incident between Alexander and the state lawmaker was “unfortunate” and “better left in the past,” one must ask why Alexander mentioned it to the writer from The Post in the first place?
Certainly, Alexander knew the writer from The Post was going to write something on the heels of their dinner gathering. Certainly, Alexander knew it was a possibility his remarks would find their way into print, or into the public domain, at some point in the future.
As much as he probably wishes this entire sordid affair would simply go away, Alexander must know that he can’t have his cake and eat it, too, so to speak. Since he took it upon himself to run his mouth to a columnist for one of the country’s premier newspapers, certainly he’ll understand why he has a responsibility to the people of Louisiana to “name the person” who allegedly threatened him.
If Alexander won’t “name the person” who threatened to cut state funding for LSU over a protest that never occurred, we have to assume he’s a bald-faced liar.
Sam Hanna Jr. can be reached by phone at 318-805-8158 or e-mail at samhannajr@samhannajr.com.
