Last week Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that a request for proposals had been issued for the state to buy new voting machine equipment.
Ardoin’s office is eyeballing purchasing some 10,000 voting machines to replace voting machines that are now some two decades old and wearing out. At stake is a roughly $100-million contract.
This process of Louisiana picking a voting machine company to do business with would have been considered a routine transaction just a few years ago. At least that would have been the case before the 2020 presidential election when President Donald Trump was unseated amid an atmosphere of allegations of voter fraud in key swing states including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. For what it’s worth, the Nov. 3 presidential election came and went without much fanfare, or allegations of voter fraud, in Louisiana. Knock on wood three times, if you will.
Back in 2018, the Secretary of State’s office agreed to buy new voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems. The proposed contract was thrown out by the Office of State Procurement after a competing voting machine company, Election Systems & Software, logged a formal complaint with the state arguing the specifications for the new voting machines were changed midstream. ES&S claimed the change in specifications tilted the process in Dominion’s favor.
Ardoin was acting Secretary of State in 2018 following Tom Schedler’s resignation when the voting machine contract flap surfaced. Ardoin was elected that year to fulfill Schedler’s unexpired term and was elected to a full term a year later.
Dominion, as you may recall, became a household name just a few months ago when the company became somewhat of the focal point of Trump’s assertion that the presidential race was rigged to defeat him. Dominion vehemently denied the allegations and recently went on the offensive and sued individuals, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, over their allegations that Dominion had actively participated in a scheme to deny Trump a second term.
As it stands now, it would appear at least four voting machine companies plan on submitting bids in hopes of being awarded the contract to sell new voting machines to Louisiana. As you might expect, Dominion is one of them. So is ES&S. The other two are Smartmatic and Hart InterCivic. All four companies have hired lobbyists to represent their interests in Louisiana. After all, there’s a roughly $100-million contract on the table.
It is important to note that Louisiana voters have been casting their votes each election for many years now on Dominion voting machines. Ardoin says Dominion plays no role in overseeing elections in Louisiana or in counting votes following each election. He also says his office manages the software for the voting machines, and he insists that voting in Louisiana is on the up and up.
That all may be true — I have no reason to believe otherwise — but the fact remains the selection of a company to sell new voting machines to Louisiana is a political hot potato for Ardoin. It’s also a controversial topic for the members of the Legislature who have oversight responsibilities in the selection of a voting machine company.
It’s a hot potato because the mere mention of Dominion raises the ire of Trump voters. The fact of the matter is any voting machine company is suspect in the eyes of Trump voters.
If this process of selecting a voting machine company is not handled in the most pristine manner, Ardoin can rest assured he will draw a conservative Republican opponent in the 2023 election cycle. The campaign won’t be about Louisiana elections being considered among the purest in America. No sir, the campaign will be about one thing and one thing only — voter fraud.
Then again, it wouldn’t be the first time voter fraud was a topic of a campaign in Louisiana and it won’t be the last.
Sam Hanna Jr. can be reached by phone at 318-805-8158 or e-mail at samhannajr@samhannajr.com.
