Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin put together a reasonable and well-balanced plan for Louisianians who wish to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional elections. As you might have expected, it was received by Democrats as if it championed the repeal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Ardoin’s proposal is simple enough. It calls for 10 days of early voting ahead of the November elections and it allows for ballots to be cast by mail for voters who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters who wish to vote by mail could not simply say they feared being exposed to the coronavirus. Instead, those voters would be required to obtain documentation from a health care provider attesting to their coronavirus affliction. That information would need to be submitted to a voter’s local Registrar of Voters office to obtain a mail-in ballot.
Sound reasonable? Of course it is, but it’s entirely unacceptable to Democrats, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, who want mail-in ballots distributed statewide sans any restrictions.
Well before Ardoin unveiled his election plan last week, the NAACP and others sued the Secretary of State in federal court, arguing that the Secretary of State’s proposal — which no one had seen at the time — would disenfranchise minority voters. The lawsuit is garbage, but U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick, who will preside over it, must entertain it and render a ruling at some point in the near future since the Secretary of State’s office is scheduled to start distributing mail-in ballots to military personnel stationed overseas some 45 days prior to the elections.
Dick previously dismissed a lawsuit filed by the NAACP against the Secretary of State — over the same arguments — in the run-up to the July elections. We could expect Dick to rule the same over this latest legal action, but who knows?
Under the state Constitution, the Secretary of State is the chief elections officer in Louisiana. The Constitution says nothing about the Secretary of State needing a governor’s blessing to run an election.
But following Hurricane Katrina, the Legislature — in its infinite wisdom — approved a bill that set up this convoluted scheme that requires the Secretary of State to obtain approval from the Legislature and the governor in order to conduct an election during an emergency, such as the emergency we’ve lived with since March.
It seems entirely reasonable for a Secretary of State to work with the Legislature in piecing together a plan to conduct elections during an emergency situation, but the notion that the Secretary of State must get the governor’s blessing as well is ludicrous. After all, the Legislature serves as a check on the Secretary of State’s power. A second check isn’t necessary.
There’s not enough time before the November elections to test the constitutionality of the post-Katrina election law in court, but Ardoin should sue the governor over his meddling and let the courts settle it. It’s in the state’s long-term best interest for Ardoin to do it.
In the meantime, let’s recognize what the objection to Ardoin’s election plan is all about. It amounts to nothing more than Democrats wanting mass voting by mail, and as we all know, it would open the flood gates to massive voter fraud.
It’s that simple.
Sam Hanna Jr. can be reached by phone at 318-805-8158 or e-mail at samhannajr@samhannajr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.