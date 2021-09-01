Let me tell you about my bout with COVID-19 and what I did to cope with it.
Early in August — Aug. 4 to be exact — after much deliberation, I got the first Moderna vaccination shot. Though I was leery of what the side effects might be from a vaccine that was not tested over a period of time like the vaccines we were given when we were young, I decided it was in my best interest to go ahead and get vaccinated. I am a cardiac patient, and I have the onset of COPD, not a full-blown case of it but the onset of it. I was convinced that if I contracted COVID, I would not fair well in an intensive care unit breathing courtesy of a ventilator.
Though it is widely known the COVID vaccine will not prevent you from getting COVID and it won’t stop you from giving COVID to someone else, it seems to be widely acknowledged being vaccinated will go a long way in keeping a COVID patient out of an ICU. I realize there is much disagreement over that line of thinking, but after consulting with my doctors I was convinced being vaccinated was the right decision for me in light of my medical issues.
On Aug. 14 after spending the day in the yard doing this and that around the house, I started aching all over and developed a headache. My breathing was not normal either. Hindsight tells me the symptoms reared their head on about Aug. 12, but it wasn’t until the night of the 14th that I began to feel ill. Something told me I had COVID.
So on the morning of Aug. 15 I made an appointment to be tested later in the day. By 3 p.m. I learned I had tested positive for COVID.
I immediately communicated with two doctors I know well including my cardiologist. The latter prescribed two medications as well as a protocol of vitamins to take. He also scheduled me for an infusion of Regeneron at a local hospital. By 5 p.m. I was en route to the hospital to get the infusion. I was out of there by 7:30 p.m. with two more prescriptions from the doctor who saw me at the hospital.
The medicine my cardiologist prescribed was Famotidine, which supposedly is given for ulcers and reflux, and Celecoxib, which is an anti-inflammatory drug. The doctor at the hospital prescribed Colchinine, which is a drug generally given to people who have gout but has been determined to be effective in battling COVID, and Promethazine, a medication for nausea. The vitamins I was advised to take were Vitamin C, Vitamin D, NAC and Zinc. I also was advised to take 3 mg of Melatonin, but I only took it for a couple of nights because Melatonin makes me grouchy.
Suffice to say that first night after getting the infusion was no picnic. I ran fever and sweated a great deal while I slept. The following morning, however, my temperature was normal and I was already feeling much better. I had developed a cough, though, which resulted in me coughing up mucus.
The cough and the mucus concerned me and after a quick consultation with my cardiologist by text messaging, he prescribed an antibiotic, Doxycycl, and he ordered me to begin taking Budesonide through breathing treatments with a nebulizer. As I understand it, Budesonide is basically a steroid that’s often prescribed to help open up your lungs.
By Wednesday, Aug. 18, I felt great. The coughing was gone (actually it ended the day before). There were no aches and pains and no headache whatsoever. Most importantly, my breathing was entirely normal.
By the end of the week I had taken all of the medications that were prescribed for me except the medicine for nausea. I was never nauseous so I didn’t take it. I have continued with the vitamin protocol to this day.
I am not a doctor. I am not qualified to advise anyone how to treat an illness or what medicine you should take if you become ill. In no way, shape or form am I advising you to do what I did to combat COVID-19. I’m simply telling you what I did, and it worked. I avoided being admitted to a hospital, and after my 10-day quarantine ended, I returned to normal activities.
What I am telling you, though, is that there are alternatives to being treated for COVID other than sitting around the house drinking plenty of fluids and taking Tylenol, which is exactly what a nurse practitioner advised me to do after she delivered the news that I was positive for COVID. I didn’t agree with what she told me, so I sought input from my medical doctors. They tend to know best.
I have been advised that since I was given an infusion of Regeneron, I should not get the second shot of the Moderna vaccine until at least 90 days after I received the infusion. I will follow the doctor’s instructions and do so.
It is worth noting that in the midst of my week of quarantine I received a call from a lady who said she was contacting me on behalf of the Louisiana Department of Health. Of course, she had been notified I had tested positive for COVID and asked me to answer some questions. I agreed and for the next hour I was on the phone with her answering one question after another including trying to recall every single location I had visited since the day I first exhibited symptoms of having COVID.
Needless to say, she was not interested in hearing about the medications, including the vitamin protocol, my doctors had prescribed. You be the judge of that.
Sam Hanna Jr. can be reached by phone at 318-805-8158 or e-mail at samhannajr@samhannajr.com.
