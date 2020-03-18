The Chinese virus or Wuhan virus or coronavirus or COVID-19 or whatever you care to call it has brought the U.S. economy to its knees while the number of people infected with the disease mounts and death tolls continue to rise.
In spite of the constant chirping by the so-called mainstream media and its persistent efforts to report the news in a biased fashion, President Donald Trump and his administration appear to have done a pretty good job of trying to corral the virus whose origins raise a number of questions. For starters, any reasonable individual should question how the Chinese government allowed the virus to escape a laboratory in the Wuhan region of that Communist nation and why Chinese officials lied about when the virus first emerged. But those are questions the Trump administration should pose to the Chinese, who undoubtedly will lie about it. Then again, I suspect the American people couldn’t stomach the truth.
In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards and his administration should be commended for acting quickly and decisively in trying to combat a virus whose presence is confirmed in 11 parishes and has claimed four lives thus far.
Late last week, Edwards shut down schools until mid-April. On Monday, the governor stepped up the state’s response and ordered restaurants to serve to-go orders only while bars, casinos and gyms were told the shut down for a month. Edwards warned the restrictions on private enterprise could remain in place into May.
Back in Washington, the Trump administration has taken drastic measures to prop up a national economy that started reeling from the fallout of the virus last week. The administration wants the Congress to approve an $850 billion financial aid package. Roughly $500 billion of it would entail payroll tax cuts, which Democrats oppose, as well as $250 billion for small business administration loans. Some $58 billion would be set aside to prop up the airlines. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disclosed the president was insisting on sending checks from the U.S. Treasury directly to the American people to spend as they see fit.
Over the weekend, the Fed cut the interest rate it charges banks to borrow money from the Fed to near zero. That in turn will prompt lending institutions to lower interest rates charged to consumers including businesses. There’s a downside to cheap money, though. Low interest rates mean individuals who have cash sitting in money market accounts will collect less interest income on their savings. That means people who have diligently saved their money over the years have less money to spend in a weakened economy.
All the while, the two Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for president, Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have taken every opportunity to blame Trump for any and every problem the virus has fueled around the world. They remind me of two senile old men arguing over a game of checkers.
Still, Biden and Sanders and their collective ilk would likely be ignored if not for their allies in the so-called mainstream media, who without a doubt see the Chinese virus and its fallout as a weapon to exploit to unseat Trump in this fall’s presidential race. If the virus runs rampant into the fall and the economy remains in the doldrums, Trump will serve one term and one term only. If the virus runs its course and plays out by the end of the summer and the economy begins to recover in light of the free and cheap money flooding the marketplace, Trump will rebound and should be easily re-elected.
That’s the ugly side to this mess, and that’s why the so-called mainstream media relishes this opportunity to wallow in the American people’s misery.
Sam Hanna Jr. can be reached by phone at 318-805-8158 or e-mail at samhannajr@samhannajr.com.
